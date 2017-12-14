About that Page/Strzok ‘insurance policy’

writes FBI counterintelligence officer Peter Strzok to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair while spearheading both the Clinton email inquiry and the early Trump-Russia probe, adding,

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk, "

"It's like a life insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40." (March 4, 2016)

Isn't it clear that "the path" was a developing strategy by which these co-conspirators would stop Trump by any means necessary? Was it at that meeting with "Andy" McCabe, then #2 at the FBI, where the three of them conjured the idea of using the FISA court to get warrants in order to unmask members of the Trump campaign so they could be surveilled?

Surely, they would find something criminal.

“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” - Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin’s secret police

These people obviously believed themselves to be above the law. And then when Trump became the GOP candidate, they instituted the next phase: Use the fake dossier commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign, the one filled with all manner of fabricated crimes and offenses Trump had allegedly committed, maybe even pay Fusion GPS to amp it up, make it even more salacious. Then they would use it to bring about Trump's downfall?

They had planned to prevent his election.

When that failed, they planned to take him out before inauguration.

Once he was inaugurated, they doubled down.

In cahoots with Comey, they would lie, cheat and leak. Then, when for good reason, Trump fired James Comey, they, these arrogant, biased snobs at the FBI, shifted into high gear. They began leaking like sieves (remember Ellen Farkus?).

Then there is Charles Ohr of the DOJ and his lovely wife Nellie.

Ohr met with Christopher Steele before and after the election; Steele is the man who provided the dirt on Trump via his pals in Moscow. Then Mrs. Ohr got a Ham radio license! The NSA would be hard pressed to capture those conversations. So, an employee of the DOJ was paid by Fusion GPS to further harm Trump.

In an atypical moment of craven cowardice, Jeff Sessions foolishly recused himself from the made-up-out-of-whole-cloth collusion with Russia inquiry, turning the power over the eventual investigation to Rod Rosenstein, the man who embarrassed himself at the hearing before the House Oversight Committee yesterday. Jim Jordan, Trey Gowdy, and a few others asked him withering questions on point and got nowhere. The man defended Mueller's hiring a team chock full of progressive activists. The obvious conclusion is that their mission, which they chose to accept, was to find Trump guilty of an impeachable offense. There was no crime to begin with; Sessions never should have allowed this investigation. But this team of witch hunters was given free rein and an unlimited budget to get the job done.

This is a constitutional crisis so much worse than Watergate that it boggles the mind. Americans now are coming to grips with the fact that their government law enforcement institutions are corrupt to the core. The Left embraces this reality because they think it benefits them. The Republicans in Congress are, with several terrific exceptions, all Walter Mittys, powerful in their own minds but absolute wusses on planet earth.

Bottom line? Our DOJ and FBI (and the IRS) have been hopelessly corrupted by the Obama administration that used them to torment its opponents. Neither agency can now be trusted. They are tainted by their self-righteous campaign to destroy a man they loathe for, most of all, being an outsider. Trump was never a member of their exclusive club; he was busy working, building things all over the world, employing thousands of people, getting things done. Imagine his frustration at the snail's pace at which Congress works. They work hard at getting nothing done.

Hats off to Jim Jordon, Trey Gowdy, Louie Gohmert, Ron DeSantis, and Chuck Grassley, to name a few of the few. Their responses to the thoroughly ridiculous conflicts of interest that invalidate the Mueller investigation are normal, and they are justifiably outraged. The Democrats seem to have no problem at all with all the overt malice at the root of the Obama/Clinton plan to stop Trump.

Let us hope that the IG investigation into all of this will be legitimate, honest and above board. Is it looking into the Clintons' corruption re: Uranium One, and their habit of selling access? Will the IG report include information about the Clintons' takeover of the DNC, the hacking of the DNC computers that they refused to let the FBI examine? The murder of Seth Rich? Who exactly is Imran Awan, the IT guy who probably knows everything and likely was blackmailing a few Dems?

The damning texts from Strzok to his paramour, an FBI lawyer, are a sad commentary on the state of the FBI. The agency has a severe ethics problem and can no longer be trusted to enforce the law. Mueller once headed the FBI but did not know better than to stack his team with anti-Trump activists! That does not pass the smell test. He did because he knew no one would stop him. McCabe is tainted, as is Rosenstein. Time will tell us how Wray performs but he has yet to impress. As Camus said, "A man without ethics is a wild beast loosed upon this world." Our FBI and DOJ have become wild beasts that threaten American civil society.