A seedy, groping, pervy atmosphere at Obama's DOJ

The Justice Department has "systemic" problems in how it handles sexual harassment complaints, with those found to have acted improperly often not receiving appropriate punishment, and the issue requires "high[-]level action," according to the department's inspector general.

Without mentioning who ran things at the time, the Washington Post has come out with a stinging report on the pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment at the Department of Justice in the last years of the Obama administration.

Justice supervisors have mishandled complaints, the IG said, and some perpetrators were given little discipline or even later rewarded with bonuses or performance awards. At the same time, the number of allegations of sexual misconduct has been increasing over the past five years[,] and the complaints have involved senior Justice Department officials across the country. The cases examined by the [I.G.'s] office include a U.S. attorney who had a sexual relationship with a subordinate and sent harassing texts and emails when it ended; a Civil Division lawyer who groped the breasts and buttocks of two female trial attorneys; and a chief deputy U.S. marshal who had sex with "approximately" nine women on multiple occasions in his U.S. Marshals Service office, according to investigative reports obtained by The Washington Post under a Freedom of Information Act request.

Who was in charge of Justice during this pervy free-for-all? None other than Eric Holder, serving under the vaunted President Obama.

Can you just imagine? You're a young, freshly minted progressive lawyer, straight out of Snowflake U., coming to work each morning, determined to catch Tea Party Nazis as you see them, and any time you step into an elevator, one of the DOJ gropers is waiting. And if you complain (which some did) you'll not only get ignored, but watch the groper get promoted while your complaints get ignored as non-credible or, more likely, unimportant.

What a seedy, sleazy atmosphere. And quite typical of the left, which holds libertine views about sex for starters, as well as a sense that laws, rules, and manners don't apply to its own members. Put the two together, and you get this.

Since the fish stinks from the head, note that there were signs of this kind of behavior being the norm at the very highest levels of the White House during those easy, breezy Obama salad days, as this famous picture suggests.

Here is Obama's speechwriter, Jon Favreau, groping a cardboard cutout of Hillary Clinton shortly after Obama was elected and posting the picture on social media for all his friends to enjoy.

Note that there was remarkably little outrage when that picture came out. A Jezebel left-wing feminist blogger noted it and lackadaisically dismissed it herself, saying she'd done far grosser things. And of course, the sex harassers in the Obama administration took it as a cue – that they could pretty well do anything they liked to around women.

Meanwhile, it's worth a look at Glassdoor for a whiff of how bad it was at DOJ during those gamy Obama years.

Most reviews are pretty good in a generic way, but scroll down to the bad ones, and a specific pattern emerges – not of sexual harassment, but of rampant cronyism, reported over and over, with punishment for employees who wandered off the plantation. That would explain the Obama administration's willingness to promote gropers.

When will the always self-righteous Eric Holder and his overly vaunted boss, Barack Obama, be called to answer questions about this disgusting workplace atmosphere and the impunity that fortified it?