A comparison of the North Korean and New York Times dynasties

The Politburo Standing Committee of the New York Times has just selected a new general secretary, or, to use the undercover capitalist name, the "publisher" of the so-called "paper of record." Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, 37, will take over from his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, Jr. This succession from father to son reminded me a lot of the succession in North Korea, which is also father to son. I then realized that the North Korean dynasty actually had a lot in common with the one at the New York Times, and I produced this handy chart so readers can contrast and compare.

Exit question: Do you think the North Korean dynasty could learn a thing or two from the folks at the New York Times?