A comparison of the North Korean and New York Times dynasties
The Politburo Standing Committee of the New York Times has just selected a new general secretary, or, to use the undercover capitalist name, the "publisher" of the so-called "paper of record." Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, 37, will take over from his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, Jr. This succession from father to son reminded me a lot of the succession in North Korea, which is also father to son. I then realized that the North Korean dynasty actually had a lot in common with the one at the New York Times, and I produced this handy chart so readers can contrast and compare.
Exit question: Do you think the North Korean dynasty could learn a thing or two from the folks at the New York Times?
Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.
The Politburo Standing Committee of the New York Times has just selected a new general secretary, or, to use the undercover capitalist name, the "publisher" of the so-called "paper of record." Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, 37, will take over from his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, Jr. This succession from father to son reminded me a lot of the succession in North Korea, which is also father to son. I then realized that the North Korean dynasty actually had a lot in common with the one at the New York Times, and I produced this handy chart so readers can contrast and compare.
Exit question: Do you think the North Korean dynasty could learn a thing or two from the folks at the New York Times?
Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.