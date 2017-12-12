A bad day for Representative John Lewis

As we learned on Saturday, Representative John Lewis of Georgia skipped the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

“After careful consideration and conversations with church leaders, elected officials, civil rights activists, and many citizens of our congressional districts, we have decided not to attend or participate in the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum,” Lewis and Thompson stated. “President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum.” The duo said that the civil rights struggles represented in the new museum “exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi” but President Trump’s “disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants and National Football League players disrespect the efforts” of Mississippi’s greatest civil rights champions. “After President Trump departs, we encourage all Mississippians and Americans to visit this historic civil rights museum,” Lewis and Thompson stated.

Shame on Lewis and Thompson.

It's a shame that many black Democrats have decided to play the race card against President Trump.

First, did Lewis or Thompson ever call on fellow Democrats to return the campaign donations that Trump made to their party over the years? Or the Clinton Foundation? Hillary Clinton campaign?

Second, what about Jesse Jackson? Did anyone disown Jackson when he took Trump money and said nice things about him? I don't remember that either.

What's going on? The race card and that's it. Most black areas are underperforming in every way, from lousy public schools to job creation.

Representative Lewis and Thompson, or the "duo", should have gone to the museum and listened to what President Trump wants to do for public education in their districts. It would show that "the duo" wants to move forward rather than live in an ugly past that Mr. Trump had nothing to do with.

