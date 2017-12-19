Democrat media sycophants try to make tax reform look hard and harmful

The article says that poor New York and other states may have to cut services because people in high tax states won't get to deduct their high property taxes and income taxes.

This article from AP is just pure propaganda and it's being reprinted throughout the United States. Pundits from the Washington Post, New York Times and other outlets have different versions of the same garbage that is being written to indoctrinate the public about how bad tax reform is. The media has been bombarding the public with regurgitated Democrat talking points throughout the process, while they have continued to say that the reform has been done in secret.

From the article:

The sweeping tax overhaul embraced by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers would impose a $10,000 limit on the combined sum of property and state and local income taxes that a household could deduct. The $10,000 cap will help pay for corporate and personal tax cuts totaling $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Conservatives have argued that unlimited state and local deductions amount to a federal subsidy for the wealthy in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California. But many middle class families in those states face disproportionately high housing costs and depend on deducting their state and local taxes. These households could soon pressure states and localities to ease their burden by cutting taxes — which would likely force cuts to social programs and public services.

The article says that 73% of Westchester County New York residents pay over $10,000 property taxes. That is a worthless piece of information by itself. Why didn't the AP writers tell us the following additional information?:

What do the residents of Westchester County pay under the current tax code and what will they pay under the new code with lower rates? Wouldn't that be important? My guess is most would pay lower taxes even without the deductions because of the lower tax rates across the board and the expanded child tax credit. AP writers obviously don't want the public to see actual numbers.

What is the yearly income of these residents? Why is the AP so worried about the rich?

What does the average price house cost in Westchester County? According to Zillow it is $568,400. Is the public supposed to feel bad for these residents who have the ability to buy homes this expensive? The AP writers obviously think every dime of the property tax is necessary because they have evaluated the budget.

Why should residents from lower tax states who make less income pay more in federal income taxes so they can subsidize people who make much more in high tax states?

Somehow, AP stenographers and other journalists have been able to go through the budgets of all states, counties and cities and determined they absolutely can't do with less and all spend their money in a prudent manner. Or they just reprinted Democrat talking points and absolutely do not want individuals and businesses to keep more of the money they earn.

The indoctrination and hyperbole written about tax reform is pathetic. The tax reform bill will make it extremely easy for about 90% of taxpayers who do not itemize. Taxpayers would only have to look at a table and then deduct credits for children and other dependents and pay their taxes. Why is most of the media working so hard to make it look like this reform is difficult?

The AP and other Democrat sycophants say that the debt will skyrocket $1.5 Trillion (a garbage prediction) but they never cared when it went up $10 Trillion over 8 years under Obama despite higher taxes. Why doesn't the media ever explain that after previous tax cuts that government revenue has gone up substantially because the economy has grown substantially? The answer is facts don't matter because there is an agenda to push.

The media no longer reports "news." They have become "agenda spreaders."