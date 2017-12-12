Bill Ayers and gang rape

The current sex crimes dragnet sweeping across the country, pulling in celebrities, media millionaires, and politicians, has yet to reel in a high profile professor from the hallowed halls of academia

In a 2006 Frontpagemag article entitled "Remembering a Sixties Terrorist," a woman named Donna Ron recounted what she described as "the defining event of my life."

As a sophomore at the University of Michigan in 1965, Ron was caught up in the antiwar movement when she met and dated Ayers. Two months after meeting Ayers, Ron alleges he locked her in his apartment and told her she couldn't leave until she had sex with his roommate and his brother.

From FrontPageMag:(warning graphic language)

Bill Ayers’ apartment was around the corner and a half a block away from the sorority house… Sometimes I would stop by... What I do recall is that when I was getting ready to leave Ayers told me I couldn’t go until I slept with his roommate and his brother. At first I thought Ayers was joking. I got up; and went to the door. He moved quickly to block me at the doorway. He locked the door and put the chain on it. I went to the couch and sat down and told him that I had no intention of having sex with his roommate and his brother or him. He said that I had no choice but to do as he said if I wanted to get out of there. He claimed that I wouldn’t sleep with his married roommate because he was black -- that I was a bigot. I felt trapped. I had to get out of the situation I was in and because he was so effective a guilt-tripper, I also felt I had to prove to him that I wasn’t a bigot. I got up from the couch and walked over to the black roommate’s bed and put myself on it and he fucked me. I went totally out of my body. I floated beside myself on the outside and above the bed looking at this black stranger fuck me angrily while I hated myself. After that I had to go lie down on Bill Ayer’s bed for his brother to screw me. Rick Ayers was a decent person, unlike his brother, and couldn’t go through with it He started and stopped and let me go. I also thought I had to let Bill screw me but at that point he unbolted the door and I left. I remember going back to the sorority house and talking to my best girlfriend and telling her what had happened. But there were no words yet to describe it. There was no term “date rape” yet in our political vocabulary... I was a mess and felt it was my fault for letting it happen. I was ashamed. Back home at the end of the semester, I got my parents to send me to a psychiatrist.

In 2008 Ron repeated the details of her ordeal to WND, adding, "I was terrified. People underestimate terrorism by psychological intimidation. I felt like I was being held prisoner."

It's been almost ten years since Ron alleged Ayers set up a gang rape in his apartment. At the time, her story was confined to a few alternative conservative websites (ironic considering Ron was an Obama supporter and committed socialist).

Today, women with similar narratives are not only being heard, the men they accuse are being held accountable.

The avalanche of accusations in recent weeks, beginning with Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, suggests Ron’s horrific encounter with Ayers, could resurface. To date, Ayers only response to Ron’s accusation came in 2001. After discovering the terrorist went on to fame and fortune at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Ron emailed him about what happened at his apartment in 1965. Ayers said he “did not remember her.”

Ron, who has resided in Israel for many years, may not be aware the tide has turned here in the U.S. but the timing couldn't be more perfect to subject the terrorist to the same scrutiny as other outed, alleged sexual predators. As a co-founder of the Weather Underground, Ayers boasted about the group’s willingness to engage in all kinds of deviant sex. His admission makes Donna’s story even more credible. Not only that, her narrative and Ayers’ sordid history suggest the real possibility there may be more of Ayers’ victims out there. Now the question is, after aggressively targeting other millionaire males, many of whom have lost their jobs, when will the mainstream media go after Bill Ayers?