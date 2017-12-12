Irving Berlin, white supremacist

There’s an interesting gloss on the blog item by John Washington today concerning the fact that the left, represented by Newsweek writer Christina Maza, are losing their collective minds over the phrase “White Christmas.” That phrase achieved popularity due to the song of that title by Jewish-American songwriter Irving Berlin.

The song meant something in particular to Berlin himself. In 1928, his infant son died of SIDS (at that time not well understood) on Christmas Day. Knowledge of this fact lends some poignancy to lines such as “just like the ones I used to know.” There exists little doubt that Berlin had the memory in mind while writing the song. Bing Crosby debuted the song on Christmas, 1941, only weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack thrust the U.S. into WW II. At first it was not a hit. But a year later, it became the most popular song on the Armed Forces Radio Network, requested by military personnel, many of them stationed in places like North Africa and the Southwest Pacific that hadn’t seen a snowfall since the end of the Wisconsin period. Eventually, the record sold over 100 million copies worldwide. The song remains a perennial holiday favorite to this day. So there you have it. A phrase popularized by arguably the greatest Jewish songwriter of the 20th century, and beloved by American servicemen involved in a war to overthrow fascism, including the racist tyranny of the Third Reich – and the left hears “white supremacy.” In a phrase that we have more and more reason to use these days: you just can’t make it up.