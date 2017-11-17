You decide the penalty

The accused, one Sean Thornton, a man with a record of violent behavior, responsible for the death of a least one man, did forcibly drag an unwilling woman, one Mary Kate Danaher, back into his house, wherein he forcibly kissed her and engaged in unwanted sexual advances, which the victim resisted.

Has our culture gone completely crazy?

You, the jury, must decide.

The state wants forty years of hard labor.

