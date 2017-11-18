Will groveling save Al Franken?

With several Democrats calling on Senator Al Franken to resign following revelations that he harassed and assaulted a young woman, you have to wonder if there's anything the Senator can do to save his career.

By debasing oneself and expressing tearful remorse for one's transgressions, liberals can usually survive even the worst revelations about their character. For Franken, this process includes sending a letter to the woman he wronged and apologizing profusely.

The Hill:

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) sent an apology letter to Los Angeles morning show host Leeann Tweeden after allegations surfaced on Thursday that he forcibly kissed her and groped her in 2006. In an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday, Tweeden read the letter from the comedian-turned-senator that offered a personal apology for his behavior while the two were on a USO tour in the Middle East in 2006. “I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture. But that doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse. I understand why you can feel violated by that photo," the letter reads.

The horndog Senator and comedian didn't "know what was in my head" when he groped Tweeden? Well, nobody is saying that the apology has to be genuine.

"I have tremendous respect for your work for the USO. And I am ashamed that my actions ruined that experience for you. I am so sorry,” she read from the letter. Tweeden recounted her previously experience with Franken in a piece published on KABC Los Angeles' website Thursday, in which she alleged that Franken insisted on rehearsing a kiss with her while the two were practicing for a skit they were performing. During that rehearsal, Tweeden said Franken grabbed the back of the neck and forcibly kissed her. She also posted a photo showing Franken grabbing her breasts while she was asleep.

This is a far cry from Franken's "original" apology where he claimed loss of memory:

"I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann," said Franken. "As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."

It should go without saying that if a liberal prostrates himself, freely admits he is in the wrong, and praises his victim, making himself seem lowly by comparison, he will be accepted back in the fold with open arms. Like Medieval sinners, there is value to donning sackcloth and ashes while engaging in self-flagellation.

On the other hand, if a conservative tries to pull the same trick, the left sees them as weak and vulnerable and the drumbeat to drive them from public life only intensifies.

Franken will survive because, like Ted Kennedy and other serial abusers before him, he's "right" on most issues that liberals care about. Pointing out this hypocrisy never matters to liberals because they are incapable of introspection and therefore, immune to any such logic.