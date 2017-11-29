Why are there triggers for tax cuts, but never for spending increases?

I hear that Republicans are considering adding a trigger to the upcoming tax cut bill that if economic growth and revenues don’t hit projections, so that deficits don’t increase. Does anyone recall any trigger suggestion when spending programs have exceeded estimates and caused the deficit to increase? I don’t! Obamacare costs have skyrocketed and not once have reporters and other Democrats ever cared about the deficit soaring. It seems they only care about deficits if anyone offers to allow individuals and businesses to keep more of the money they earn. It is truly pathetic that every day the public is indoctrinated with left wing think tanks, Democrats and compliant reporters saying that tax cuts don’t help the economy much, cause revenues to drop and the deficits to rise. They know or should know that Kennedy’s, Reagan’s and Bush’s substantial tax cuts caused the economy to take off and revenues to grow substantially and rising revenues can’t cause deficits to rise, only spending more than the increases. Revenues also rose after Clinton reluctantly approved capital gains tax cuts in the middle 1990s. Not once did left-wing economists, Democrats and reporters get their predictions right. They always underestimate the cost of spending programs and underestimate revenues and growth from tax cuts and yet they indoctrinate the public with their garbage predictions.

Here is a great article in The Wall Street Journal with nine respected economists writing how the tax cuts to corporations and individuals would lead to more economic growth. Of course this article will not see the light of day in most newspapers or on networks because it just doesn’t match Democrat talking points. It certainly appears that reporters and other Democrats certainly don’t want anything that will actually help the overall economy especially since the last eight years of massive government spending increases, massive increases in regulations and tax increases yielded the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. They certainly don’t want the public to see what actually works and what will increase economic opportunities. I continually ask for Democrats and reporters to list which policies of Obama and Democrats have lifted people up instead of making more people dependent on government. Maybe they could concentrate on listing the ones that helped inner city minorities. So far I haven’t seen a list or even an individual policy that encouraged economic growth. If anyone wants to know why Virginia voted for a Democrat for governor it is because Virginia has continually become more dependent on government for their paychecks. Several of the richest counties in the U.S. are around DC where they produce nothing but regulations and bureaucracy. They certainly don’t want the rest of the country to be able to keep more of their money and get more freedom and power back. They truly want to maintain the power they have amassed. An example of a Democrat employment agency is CFPB where they earn very lavish paychecks. In the past several years employees at the agency have made 593 donations to Democrats and one to a Republican. Essentially taxpayers from throughout the country fund this off-the-budget agency and then employees funnel some of the taxpayer money back to Democrats. When are compliant reporters going to start telling the public the truth that tax cuts yield more economic growth than government spending and tax increases? Don’t they actually want to help the poor and middle class as they profess?