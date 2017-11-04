Who's chanting 'lock her up' now?

When Trump-supporters at his rallies chanted, "Lock her up!" – referring, of course to "Crooked Hillary" – many Democrats were incensed at what they regarded as sloganeering and poor taste. Now, with the latest revelations, they may well join the chorus. Welcome to the party, Democrats. Better late than never. Hillary tried to steal the election, but ironically, she stole it from the Democrats. She actually stole their money, their organization, and their most politically savvy potential candidate, Joe Biden, who might otherwise today be the sitting president of the United States.

Hillary Clinton has become the J.R. Ewing of the Democratic Party. The fictional character on the hit TV series Dallas (1978-91), J.R. was the wealthy financial schemer who delighted in destroying his rivals and anyone else whom he randomly decided to ruin. Hillary Clinton is every bit the sociopathic, sadistic schemer Ewing was. Able to look a grieving mother in the eye and lie to her, saying her son, a true American hero, was killed at Benghazi because of a video instead of by Clinton-Obama malfeasance, Hillary revealed to many of us a peek into the dark depths of depravity that is the Clinton soul. Perhaps her followers will now take a retrospective look and conclude, How could we have been fooled? Or will they? The sad fact is that many Democrats were not the least bit fooled. Just as "everyone knew" about Harvey Weinstein but said nothing, Democrats had long ago learned to avoid, at all costs, offending the Clintons, while pretending to like them. They sold their political souls to a devil, and they are paying the political price. Pray for them that they lose no more soul than that. Someday, there will be a TV series about Hillary. An apt title for it would be The Left Wing. Stay tuned, because this is not over yet. It is rumored that the reason that the New York Times included the Weinstein scandal in its "news fit to print" category was to dry up his cash flow to the Clintons. Donna Brazile's book, Hacks, (referring to Hillary Clinton's subversive takeover of the Democratic Party), is a second major indication that the partisan machinery Hillary hijacked is beginning to catch her among its cogs and gears. If so, she may expect it to be as merciless as she is. Hillary once openly declared that if she does in fact go to prison, "I won't be the only one." She will almost certainly drag down others with her, beginning with her closest accomplices and confidants. If the Constitution did not forbid cruel and unusual punishment, the sentence I would like to see imposed would place both Bill and Hillary Clinton in the same 8-by-12 cell. In the meantime, let us momentarily join, arm in arm, with our Democrat enemies, and with one united voice, chant...