Who planted the Roy Moore story on Washington Post reporters?

I have no idea whether the stories about Roy Moore are true or not, but neither do the Washington Post reporters and all the other reporters who just repeat the unverified story with no investigation. Forty-year-old allegations are especially hard to disprove. I find it odd that this story came up after the primary and after decades of service by Roy Moore. Why did the Washington Post reporters wait until after no one else could be put on the ballot to run a 40-year-old story? Isn't it also strange that a supposed sexual predator would have all of a sudden quit going after young girls 40 years ago? Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Bill Clinton never quit. Clinton couldn't control himself even when he was in the White House.

Who gave the reporters the story? They certainly didn't come up with the story on their own, and the women didn't come to them, so how did they get it? Did the Democratic National Committee funnel money to a law firm so it could pay someone like Fusion GPS to come up with this? We know from DNC emails last year that there was a stable of reporters Democrats could plant stories with and that they would print the stories with few questions asked. We also know from Ben Rhodes at the White House that the Obama administration could plant false stories on the Iran deal with reporters that they would run with no questions asked. So who planted the story? The Roy Moore story has a familiar ring and methodology to it. In 2004, Dan Rather ran the story with forged documents trying to take out Bush. Print and network reporters did not call him out. Some people on the internet did. In 2008, the New York Times endorsed McCain in the primary. After Romney was taken out, the Times ran a false front-page story on an old McCain affair with a lobbyist. Why would the NYT endorse McCain when it had this story, and why did it wait until after McCain was the nominee to try to take him out with a false story? My guess is that the Times knew that McCain was easier to beat than Romney. In 2012, Harry Reid stood on the Senate floor and lied that Romney had not paid taxes for ten years. Instead of reporters making Reid prove that, they went after Romney. After the election, Reid was asked if he felt bad about lying. He said, We won, didn't we? Obviously, truth and integrity were never important; winning was. Reporters also came up with an almost fifty-year-old story where Romney supposedly bullied a kid in high school and cut his hair. In 2016 is the most egregious example of all. The DNC, Hillary, and Obama funneled over $12 million to a law firm (to hide the payment) so the law firm could pay Fusion to create a fictional story about Trump. This fictional story has been used as an excuse to spy, unmask, endlessly investigate, and continually report the fictional collusion story. Instead of reporting much on the dangerous Russia uranium story with massive kickbacks and collusion, on the despicable creation of the dossier, on Hillary's rigging of elections and violating campaign laws, the networks and print reporters have wall-to-wall coverage of an unverified story to take out a Republican. In summary, reporters and other Democrats show they don't care much about the nation's security or laws, or they never would have supported Hillary. They don't care about equal justice, or they would never have supported Hillary. They don't care about an independent Justice Department, or they would have gone after FBI director James Comey and Attorney General Loretta Lynch for their pretend investigation of Hillary. They don't care about illegal spying as long as it is spying on people associated with Trump. They don't care about Russia, or they would be all over the Russia uranium deal. They don't care about campaign finance rules or spending limits, or they would go after Hillary and the DNC for the obvious violations in 2015 and 2016. They don't care about the rigging of elections. And they certainly don't care much about the abuse of women, or they would never have advocated putting Bill and Hillary back in the White House. Reporters and other Democrats care about one thing and one thing alone, and that is the defeat of Republicans. It really does not matter what they have to do to achieve that. They willingly will destroy anyone who gets in their way, and that is a true shame. It is a shame that so many Republicans go along. The swamp is deep.