Where are the FBI documents?

As of November 7, there has been no report that the FBI has delivered documents sought by the House Intelligence Committee since last May -- and, by subpoenas, since at least August 24. 2017. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, September 1, 2017 reminding him of the subpoenas served to him by the committee: "in his capacity as head of the Department of Justice ('DOJ') and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ('FBI') for production of documents relevant to the Committee's ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians."

Chairman Nunes pointed out, "Resort to compulsory process was necessary because of DOJ's and FBI's insufficient responsiveness to the Committee's numerous Russia-investigation related requests over the past several months." The letter concluded with the warning that failure to provide the subpoenaed documents could result in a House resolution holding the attorney general and FBI director in contempt. Recently, interesting news has emerged about "the so-called 'Trump dossier,'" including that fact that it was apparently commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, but the FBI as yet has failed to explain its connection with the dossier, and its possible use for anti-Trump purpose by means of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It has, been widely reported that the FBI, under director James Comey, considered paying Steele $50,000 for his anti-Trump dossier. Do not expect to see editorials and op-ed columns in the leftist media decrying the politicization of the FBI as serious threat to our democratic institutions. But every day that the goes by without FBI and DOJ responsiveness to the House Intelligence Committee's demand for information about the FBI's connection with the anti-Trump dossier marks another day of bureaucratic assault on the constitutional process by which the American people elected Donald Trump their president