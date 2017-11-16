What makes someone a qualified and respected politician and what doesn't?

You are qualified and will be respected if:

I believe I have figured out the qualifications reporters, Democrats and Republicans think make (or have made) people honored, qualified presidents, members of Congress, and senators, and what absolutely disqualifies someone:

You believe it is OK for men and boys to stroll around girls’ locker room and restrooms exposing themselves,

You support allowing babies to be killed up until childbirth especially minority children at a high rate,

You think it is OK to crunch and crush babies while saving valuable body parts so you can get a nice car,

You run up $20 Trillion worth of debt for future generations,

You continually violate the nations’ security laws. This may make you the most qualified person ever to run for President,

You spend over $12 Million to create a fake dossier to destroy your opponent and then that is used to justify spying on that opponent,

You believe immigration laws are optional,

As President, you illegally spy for years,

If you are a leader in the KKK you can move to the top of the Democrat Party,

As politicians, you are entitled to enrich yourself tremendously by using your position,

You transfer uranium to Russia for kickbacks. Enriching your family and charity is fine.

Your name is Kennedy and you leave a woman to die to protect your political power you will be considered a great Senator and champion of Women’s rights.

The only thing I have seen that absolutely disqualifies a politician is if Washington Post reporters pull a story out of a hat after a primary that says you may have kissed a few young girls around 40 years ago. Proof is not necessary to disqualify you, the accusation is enough. After all it is a Republican state.

Back in the 1990’s Mel Reynolds had sex with an underage volunteer on his campaign and neither Republicans nor Democrats pushed for expulsion. He resigned after he was convicted and Clinton let him out. He was a Rhodes scholar and just an all-around good guy, so Clinton thought he should get out. Here is who Reynolds is, as seen by Wikipedia: In August 1994, Reynolds was indicted for sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old campaign volunteer that began during the 1992 campaign.[1] Despite the charges, he continued his campaign and was re-elected that November; he had no opposition.[1] Reynolds initially denied the charges, which he claimed were racially motivated. On August 22, 1995, he was convicted on 12 counts of sexual assault, obstruction of justice and solicitation of child pornography. He resigned his seat on October 1 of that year.[2] Reynolds was sentenced to five years in prison, thus he expected to be released in 1998. However, in April 1997 he was convicted on 16 unrelated counts of bank fraud, misusing campaign funds for personal use and lying to FEC investigators. Specifically, one count of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud, eight counts of making false statements on loan applications, one count of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission, and four counts of making false statements to the FEC. These charges resulted in an additional sentence of 78 months in federal prison. Reynolds served all of his first sentence, and served 42 months in prison for the later charges. At that point, President Bill Clinton commuted the sentence for bank fraud. As a result, Reynolds was released from prison and served the remaining time in a halfway house.[5]

We should also remember that Hollywood and others celebrate Roman Polanski despite him being a child rapist.

Reporters, entertainers and other Democrats gladly supported putting the Clintons back in the White House in 2016, despite knowing how corrupt they are, that they are congenital liars, and despite the number of women both of them have abused physically and mentally and sought to destroy. We should stop pretending that in 2017 that the Clinton supporters all of a sudden have great sympathy for women who have been abused. They really don't care.

Republicans and Democrats alike don’t like Roy Moore so they will use any excuse they can to go after him just like they go after Trump. The swamp has amassed a lot of power and they want to keep it with the help of the biased media.