We've finally found something politicians and reporters have considered important enough to keep secret for decades

Sherlock Holmes noticed the dog that didn’t bark. Americans should pay close attention to the scandal that didn’t leak.

Information from intelligence committees and intelligence agencies has a way of showing up in newspapers.

It seems every private conversation anyone surrounding Trump had with Russians or any meeting or inadvertent handshake shows up in the press.

The illegal unmasking of information around people who know Trump is rampant.

Ben Rhodes has said the White House could plant lies about the Iran deal with selective reporters and they would just print what they were told.

We know from DNC leaked emails that there were reporters that would just print what Democrats allowed.

Fusion GPS was able to plant false information with the media that was paid for by Democrats and the media just reported it as genuine intelligence.

Somehow, Washington Post reporters magically were able to come up with a story about four women in Alabama from around 40 years ago after Roy Moore won a primary.

But no one seems to have ever leaked a story or reported a story about an over 20-year-old slush fund where politicians paid off people that complained -- with taxpayers’ money. We don't know how the fund was set up, where the appropriation came from, who approved each payoff and how the amount was decided, who drew up the documents that required secrecy and whom the complaints were about. Why will Congress leak so much classified documents but nothing about the slush fund?

So long as nobody is watching, politicians from both parties do not care about using taxpayer money to pay off people, nor do they actually care about anyone that was abused. Otherwise, there would have been many expulsions relating to the claims paid. They care about protecting themselves, nothing else.

The swamp is extremely deep. It consists of politicians from both parties, bureaucrats, a bevy of reporters who will report what they are told, lobbyists and others. They have amassed a great deal of power and they will not let an outsider take that away.

Reporters should be digging deep into this slush fund but they seem to have as much interest in that as they do about who killed Seth Rich and why.