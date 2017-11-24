Unions have given up on Black Friday protests

Unions have stopped trying to use Walmart's day-after-Thanksgiving 'Black Friday' sales to launch public relations blitzes against the corporation, effectively conceding that the once-high profile efforts were making little headway toward organizing a union at the nation's largest employer.

You can fight the crowds at Black Friday sales today at Walmart without fear of fighting union thugs intent on making pests of themselves. After years of pointless protests aimed at unionizing Walmart, the great white whale – the largest private employer in the country -- obsessively targeted by the union bosses, they have stopped doubling down on stupid. (On this issue, that is. The $15 minimum wage that would cost many low paid workers their jobs remain their pipe dream.) Sean Higgins reports in the Examiner :

Evidently, the bosses have noticed that online retailing is stealing away customers from bricks and mortar stores, so ramping up labor costs would lead to store closings. Perhaps they have learned from the spectacle of the destruction of a majority of union jobs in the steel, automobile and other industries, as unions extracted more and more form a shrinking pie, and non-union competitors leaped into the breach.

"We actually don't have any events planned for Black Friday," said Amy Ritter, spokeswoman for Making Change at Walmart, a nonprofit activist group funded and run by the United Food and Commercial Workers.

That was then (2013)

This is now:

One more reason the be thankful.