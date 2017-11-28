Understanding the Trump presidency

#NeverTrumpers are having a time trying to force-fit Donald Trump into the usual categories of president. He’s ideological, or he’s pro-business, or he’s pro-military, or populist, or what-have-you. They completely miss the central point of Donald Trump's presidency, which is to get rid of all the government blocks, bottlenecks, you-can'ts, oh-buts, restrictions, impediments and, oh yeah, corruption that get in the way of people getting ahead in their lives. He knows all about it because he has had to deal with these roadblocks in his own businesses. America did not need another politician president bent on attaining ideological ends or pursuing some pie-in-the-sky personal agenda. We needed a president who understood that getting government out of the way was by far the most important thing he could do. Trump has spent his entire adult life meeting the demands of others -- of homeowners, of politicians, of bureaucrats, of businesses, of little guys, big guys, rich guys, not-so-rich guys. He understands that he's not the only mover and shaker out there and that he has to deal with the others. That's what successful businessmen do. It's what Trump is doing.

His major goal from the beginning has been to drain the swamp -- to get rid of all those artificial constraints that slow down people and progress for poor reasons: corruption, mostly, in all of its multitudinous forms such as unneeded bureaucrats (by the hundreds of thousands), unnecessary regulations (by the hundreds of thousands of pages), by padded costs (in overruns by the tens of millions of dollars). Pay to play. Slush funds. A weaponized IRS. He is spot-on correct that what's needed is real management, not management by ideology or sinecures for Lois Lerner types on power trips. That is how to understand Donald Trump.