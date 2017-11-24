Two polls show Roy Moore leading Jones in Alabama Senate race

Alabama voters may not behave as MSM liberals and NeverTrump conservatives expect them to. Both groups are not taking the bait expensively dug up by Bezos Washington Post reporters sent into Alabama to dig up dirt on Moore. Maybe it is distrust of the media, or maybe it is something else, but Roy Moore has surged into a lead in two different polls of Alabama voters (hat tip: Breitbart ).

Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election is less than one month away and a new poll shows Republican nominee Roy Moore holding a solid lead over his Democratic opponent Doug Jones. In a poll conducted by Sky Research on Tuesday Nov. 21 among registered Alabama voters, the results show Moore with 46.7 percent support to Jones’ 39.6 percent. 13.7 percent of voters polled remain undecided. With a margin of error of 3.1 percent, Moore maintains significant lead over Jones, but the undecided voters could swing the election either way. When asked “Do you consider your political views to be more in line with the Republican or Democrat party?,” 62.3 percent of 1,059 respondents identified as Republican, while 37.7 percent Democrat.

Another poll a few days earlier also showed Moore with a lead, as reported by Breitbart the same day:

MEMORANDUM TO: Major Donors and SuperPAC DirectorsFROM: Rick Shaftan, Atlantic Media and Research @shaftanRE: Survey, Alabama 11/18-21DATE: 11/22/17 Atlantic Media and Research completed 623 surveys of Alabamavoters who had participated in both the 2014 and 2016 general elections and said their chances of voting in the December 12th special election for U.S. Senate were “definite” or “verylikely.” The theoretical margin of error is +/- 3.9 percent in95 percent of cases at a 50 percent response level. All calls were made by live operators to both landlines and cellphones from our facilities in Rodanthe, North Carolina.43 percent of respondents were reached on cellphones and 27 percent are identified on the voter file as being African- American. The project was completed at the request of several major SuperPAC donors. SUMMARY Republican Roy Moore holds a 43-40 lead over Democrat Doug Jones under a “worst case” weighting scenario where younger voters turn out at a level equal to that in the 2014 general election. Moore led 43-37 in the raw data. Both candidates have high negatives. Roy Moore has a favorable rating of 31 percent and an unfavorable rating of 39 percent. But Jones is also a net negative, with just 32 percent viewing him favorably and 35 percent unfavorably. These numbers are a bigger problem for Jones than Moore, however. While 88 percent of Jones unfavorables are voting for Moore, Jones is only able to win 75 percent of Moore unfavorables, while Moore still holds 8 percent of their votes.

A Moore victory is far from certain, but his defeat has been confidently predicted (just as was Hillary Clinton’s victory). If Moore wins, can we expect efforts to boycott Alabama on the model of gay marrriage bullying of North Carolina and Indiana?