Trump's popularity tops that of leaders of every major Western power

For all our intelligentsia's gloating claims about President Trump being unpopular, it's worth nothing that his socialistic counterparts in Europe are even less popular, according to a new Zogby poll.

Citizens of France, Germany and UK not happy with Macron, Merkel and May; A majority of adults in France and UK dislike Macron and May; Nearly half of adults in Germany dislike Merkel Zogby Analytics conducted online surveys of adults in the UK, France, and Germany 11/3/2017-11/7/2017. Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for each sample is as follows:

The Washington Examiner summed up the findings from the Zogby charts as the following:

Zogby found the three European leaders below that: Merkel approval 40 percent, disapproval 49 percent.

Macron approval 28 percent, disapproval 52 percent.

May approval 28 percent, disapproval 61 percent.

So much for the Beltway intelligentsia's gloating emphasis on President Trump's supposed low poll numbers compared to President Obama's.

Zogby lists differing interpretations amid fine shades of gray for the low poll numbers, but the broad picture shows a lack of confidence in Western leadership in the age of technology.

A second pattern shows that the more socialistic the leaders, the less likely they are to be liked. Angela Merkel, who invited in millions of Islamic haters to reside in her country and draw from its resources, is in the worst shape, and there is no doubt her unpopularity comes from a redistributionist bent even if she believes it's her Christianity driving her.

May is from the Tory Party and nominally a conservative but in reality not very different from a garden-variety socialist, given her foot-dragging on Brexit and lack of leadership elsewhere. The only reason she can even claim the title of conservative is that her Labor counterpart, Jeremy Corbyn, is a far-left nut. It's a question of relative values in Britain.

Macron is the most complicated – a socialist with a sense of double-entry bookkeeping, as befits his investment banking background. He wants the place to be socialist, but he can't bring himself to bust the books to do it, not the way Obama could. The French are generally socialist and voted for him as that, so they are not getting their vote's worth, it seems. Yet it's important to note that Macron's predecessor, François Hollande, was a free-spending, tax-happy leftist on the Obama model, and he was even more unpopular than Macron. The French seem to want low taxes, balanced books, and socialism all at once and haven't reconciled themselves to the tradeoffs inherent in keeping them all.

Trump's popularity is far simpler. Voters couldn't care less about Beltway minutia and intrigue, which is what the media is selling them. But they do notice that the economy is improving, jobs are back for the first time in years, GDP is topping 3.0% for the first time in a decade, regulations are down, and the economy is going Reagan.

The nightmare of Obamacare has yet to be thrown out, which probably accounts for some of the hold-back on popularity that the media are so fascinated by. Same with the tax cuts and the wretched stance a few congressional Republicans are stooping to to block all economically helpful legislation solely because they hate Trump.

It's telling that so much can be explained in terms of economics and their results. The more free-market leadership a president can show, the more popular his numbers go.