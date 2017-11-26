Trump was right about tariffs
Time to take a break from the national sexual harassment self-immolation, as the men and women of America try figure out where to draw the line – unsuccessfully, I predict. Instead, let's look at this issue that impacts regular people's pocketbook.
Investor's Business Daily reports that Trump notches another victory on tariffs, writing:
A more recent example was China's decision, announced on Thanksgiving, to slash import taxes on some 187 consumer goods. As Bloomberg News correctly noted, this move "promises to boost the prospects of multinationals in the Chinese market," in particular big U.S. consumer multinationals like Procter & Gamble Co. and medicine-maker Pfizer.
Coming just weeks after his Asian trip finished, it counts as a major victory for Trump on trade. Indeed, Trump has loudly and consistently criticized China and others for not living up to their agreements to lower trade barriers. Last year, China's trade deficit with the U.S. stood at $347 billion. It has become a chronic sore spot in economic relations between the two countries.
Nor are these just-announced tariff cuts small. When the cuts kick in on Dec. 1, they'll be sliced from an average of 17.3% to an average of 7.7%.
No, this alone isn't a panacea for anyone. But it will help to redress the artificial trade imbalance between China and the U.S.
"It counts as a major victory for Trump on trade." Not only do the news media need to eat humble pie, but I was skeptical about all of this during the primaries. Fill the pie with crow. Then I saw a report on NHK world, a Japanese news and culture channel, that said Japan imposes tariffs. My mind was changing about the nonconformist, nontraditional president. Now China has just backed down. He was right; the Trump-doubters were wrong.
This is a major victory for Trump, yes, and also for our country.
James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has recently posted Allah's kosher apes and pigs and rescuing Noah's ark from the flood of science.
