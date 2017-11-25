Trump tweet trolls Time's 'Person of the Year'

President Trump's use of Twitter often horrifies his critics and delights his fans. Faced with an implacably hostile media (for now, at least), he uses the unfiltered, spontaneous medium to snipe at his opponents. For those who worship government and revere the presidency as a sort of high priesthood, its occupant is required to always reflect the dignity and awe of a collectivity that is greater than the sum of its parts. That's a religion I want nothing to do with, and apparently, neither does the president.

Yesterday, Trump did something no other president has ever done: he mocked Time Magazine for dangling its "person of the year" title before him. Once upon a time, Time Magazine was a force to be reckoned with. Making its cover as the "man of the year" – back when sexism ruled and magazines mattered – was a big enough deal that even presidents and potentates felt honored. Today, the title retains only some vestigial power to make the progressive editors of Time seem important. Those days are long gone, with even the editors seeming to realize it: But nobody has ever told Time, "Never mind, not worth it." Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017 How dare he? First of all, granting an interview would have been a sucker's bet. Imagine the glee with which Time would announce that even though President Trump eagerly participated, he just wasn't worthy of P-O-Y. That sort of public humiliation is irresistible to those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Twitchy, the site that spares me from ever having to read though Twitter feeds myself, has collected some of the hilarious outrage this tweet has garnered. About a half-hour later, Judd Apatow, the talented comedy director, engaged in a bit of unconscious self-satire by tripping over Godwin's Law: I am pretty sure Hitler didn't do the interview. https://t.co/a3Copm4bSi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 24, 2017 Will anyone ever regard Time's cover choice with the same level of interest? Update: My friend Mark Fitzgibbons emails: "Trump is known for his ego, and people worry that he falls for having it stroked, but he is also shrewd."