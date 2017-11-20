Trump Towers over Da Bears' empty seats

Sunday was a perfect fall day to watch football in Chicago as da Bears battled the Detroit Lions in Chicago's Soldier Field. The stadium, on the city's lakefront, was named to commemorate... yes, the fallen who sacrificed all to keep this country free, and is deliberately singular. But, contrary to past years, not many watched the game in person, as AP sportswriter Jay Cohen noted: 50,490 for the attendance today at Soldier Field. #Bears announce there were 10,145 unused tickets. #NFL

The Trump Tower in Chicago, the fourth tallest building in the USA, (the curved building with the long antenna behind the diamond shaped roof in the left third of the photo) gazed down on so many empty seats in the stadium as even da once mighty, win or lose, Chicago Bears couldn't draw a full house. Somewhere, someone is muttering, "I told you so!"

