Trump Derangement Syndrome’s little brother is on its way

U.S. media group Meredith has reached a deal to acquire Time , the U.S. publisher of Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, the company said Sunday evening.

My schadenfreude knows no bounds this morning. I am looking forward to progressives already driven into sputtering, mouth-foaming, career-ending rage by Trump Derangement Syndrome to compound their misery, as their most troublesome pre-Trump demons return to haunt them, amplified a hundred-fold by the news that I just read. Reuters reports:

Meredith said it had entered a binding agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Time for $18.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar 2018, the company said.

So what? Just follow the money:

Meredith's bid for Time is backed by an affiliate of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.



Koch Industries has been backing Meredith's bid with $600 million in financing, sources previously told Reuters.

That’s right, the Koch Brothers! You remember them, right? If not, here is a minute and forty-eight seconds of Harry Reid of invoking them with the same sort of voice Cotton Mather used for Satan.

Now, the Koch Brothers can not only redirect the Time properties in a conservative direction, they probably are getting richer. Check out the pre-market trading on both is the acquired company, Time, and the acquiring company, Meredith. Both are up sharply.

It is almost as if the financial markets realize that once freed from the ideological yoke of progressivism, the magazines will do better.

I can hardly wait for progressives to rail against billionaires buying media properties to use as ideological weapons. Maybe Jeff Bezos can pen a front page editorial for his Washington Post.