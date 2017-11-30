Trump: The art of the insult

The question most everyone had on the morning of November 9, 2016 was “How in the world did Trump win?” Joel Gilbert entertainingly answers that question in his new film, Trump -- the Art of the Insult.

The short answer is Trump stood head and shoulders above his competition. By condensing Trump’s long campaign into a film that could be titled Trump's Greatest Hits, Gilbert clearly shows Trump to be a master verbal swordsman. Those who crossed swords with him wound up like Monty Python’s Black Knight, no arms, no legs and wondering what just happened. The film starts with the infamous Megyn Kelly gotcha question about Trump and women, “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals…” Trump with perfect timing interrupted to say, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.” It brought the house down and ended any hope Megyn had of inflicting a serious wound. The device Gilbert uses throughout most of the film is an actor portraying Trump issuing tweets. Each tweet opens a new chapter showing Trump destroying an opponent. They’re all there, “Low-energy Jeb,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Little Marco,” Pocahontas,” “Crooked Hillary,” and more. My favorite example of how inept supposedly seasoned politicians were around Trump is a comeback from Jeb Bush, “The problem with Mr. Trump’s language is that it’s divisive, it’s ugly, it’s mean-spirited.” After watching Gilbert’s documentary, it dawned on me that the closest comparison to Trump might be Groucho Marx. If you’re a fan of Marx’s caustic, deadpan humor, as I am, do yourself a favor and get Trump the Art of the Insult. It’s a riot and free people love to laugh! Watch the trailer here.