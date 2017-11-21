Travel alert for Eurabia (but otherwise enjoy your trip)

The blunt American, Pamela Geller , not buying this pathetic French pastry, instead unveiled the truthful reason, "fear of jihad" by you know which group uses that j-word.

Americans have often been accused of speaking bluntly, lacking the finesse of those oh so sophisticated Europeans. Why just last week, the French, too cowardly to admit they were shutting down their Christmas markets because of terrorism by you know who, (if you do know you're Islamophobic) but rather because they were … uhm … inelegant.

You have been warned. Other than that, enjoy your trip to Eurabia , if you must go there.

There, they said it. "The Islamic State." Islam. Muslims. And they are terrorists. Not disgruntled anonymous people. Not violent extremists. Not nuns. Not Jews. Not misguided youths. They are terrorists.

Recent, widely-reported incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Finland demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Da’esh), al-Qa’ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe. Last year, mass casualty attacks occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in December and a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s Eve. While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning.

The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the holiday season. U.S. citizens should exercise caution at holiday festivals and events. This Travel Alert expires on January 31, 2018.

Somewhat corroborating Geller's insight while blasting the weak French, the U.S. State Department also issued a travel alert last week because of well, you know...

Americans have often been accused of speaking bluntly, lacking the finesse of those oh so sophisticated Europeans. Why just last week, the French, too cowardly to admit they were shutting down their Christmas markets because of terrorism by you know who, (if you do know you're Islamophobic) but rather because they were … uhm … inelegant.

The blunt American, Pamela Geller, not buying this pathetic French pastry, instead unveiled the truthful reason, "fear of jihad" by you know which group uses that j-word.

Somewhat corroborating Geller's insight while blasting the weak French, the U.S. State Department also issued a travel alert last week because of well, you know...

The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe, particularly during the holiday season. U.S. citizens should exercise caution at holiday festivals and events. This Travel Alert expires on January 31, 2018. Recent, widely-reported incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Finland demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Da’esh), al-Qa’ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe. Last year, mass casualty attacks occurred at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany in December and a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s Eve. While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning.

There, they said it. "The Islamic State." Islam. Muslims. And they are terrorists. Not disgruntled anonymous people. Not violent extremists. Not nuns. Not Jews. Not misguided youths. They are terrorists.

You have been warned. Other than that, enjoy your trip to Eurabia, if you must go there.

Photo credit: pivapao's citylife flavors