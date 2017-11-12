The triumph of Bill Ayers

Yes, there have been stories about young people turning to socialism. One of the latest polls shows that a majority of millenials would prefer to live under a socialist, fascist or communist system rather than a capitalist one. But thing are getting a bit more disturbing now that elections have been happening. Turns out one of the Virginia Democrats elected in last week's special election. Lee Carter, is a young unreconstructed socialist, and a member of the far-left Democratic Socialists of America. That organization has seen a fivefold increase in its membership, from about 6,000 to now 30,000. You can bet the Communist Party U.S.A., now run in part by the fairly youthful and charismatic Libero della Piana, is seeing similar membership numbers rise.

Disillusion with free markets and capitalism is often cited as the reason for this phenomenon. According to an interview with a millennial socialist in The Guardian: “Everyone has student loan debt and everyone’s rents are exorbitant and everyone’s paying like $300-a-month premiums for Obamacare. It’s common sense for people my age.” The problem with that statement is that none of those complaints have anything to do with capitalism, they are byproducts of creeping socialism. Rents are high because leftist NIMBYs refuse to allow housing to be built. Student loan debt is a direct function of government funds freely available to universities for loans, which gives them every incentive to raise prices sky high. Obamacare speaks for itself, there's no freedom of choice in its mandates for insurance companies and no willing-buyer, willing seller dynamic for consumers. All of these are full blown byproducts of socialism. Want more of these horrors? By all means elect more socialists. And that's where the issue of ignorance rolls in. Millennials have no education to speak of on the horrors of socialism. That may well be the triumph of the influence of President Obama's mentor, Bill Ayers, who made it his lifework to destroy America as a free society. When the Weatherman terrorist gig didn't work out, he turned to early childhood education. Much of what is known from the news is that he favored leftist sops to the teachers unions such as smaller classroom sizes. Much of what isn't known is how deeply he infused educational lessons into indoctrination, an indoctrination that promoted Marxism and ignored the crimes of socialism. In an interview published in 1995, Ayers characterized his political beliefs at that time and in the 1960s and 1970s: "I am a radical, Leftist, small 'c' communist ... [Laughs] Maybe I'm the last communist who is willing to admit it. [Laughs] We have always been small 'c' communists in the sense that we were never in the Communist party and never Stalinists. The ethics of communism still appeal to me. (emphasis mine) I don't like Lenin as much as the early Marx. I also like Henry David Thoreau, Mother Jones and Jane Addams [...]".[61] Those ethics are out on full display in the nightmare of Venezuela, which he and his stepson, Chesa Boudin, helped foster and promote. You don't hear anything from either of those guys touting the wonders of socialism in Venezuela, now that it has been exposed as a disaster. Just ignoring it keeps the myth of socialism still glorious. It's telling that in the case of Lee, elected in Virginia, his political opponents use of Marx and Mao in opposition campaign ads drew no rise from the millennials he was trying to reach. They think it can't happen here. Ayers wasn't the only one who ruined the education of the young and filled it with leftist propaganda, but he found a welcoming environment in academia, and from there, went on to influence elementary education as one of its brightest lights. The results are now in these attitudes and these election results. Bill Ayers has succeeded in his long march through the institutions and now his successors are beginning to take power.