The rise of overt, unapologetic anti-white racism

Two recent incidents demonstrate that racial hatred toward whites is gaining acceptance, even approval from people in positions of institutional authority.

Employees within the Democratic National Committee are looking for new employees in the Technology Department. However, the DNC is apparently not interested in your resume if you happen to be a white male. In an email issued to DNC insiders on Monday, Data Services manager Madeleine Leader announced that the Technology Department is looking to fill several positions and asked interested parties to forward the openings to their colleagues.

She included the following caveat:

I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, since they're already in the majority.

Her honesty may cost her dearly. Instead of quietly deep-sixing résumés from white males unless they are pretending to be women, as no doubt would have happened, she had to make the illegal policy a public matter. The DNC still hopes to capture some votes from white males, so it has been forced to react, as Olivia Beavers reports in The Hill:

The DNC denied that the email was "authorized" in any way by the organization. "The email in question was not authorized by the DNC nor was it authorized by senior leadership," DNC spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement to The Hill. "All hiring decisions at the DNC are made consistent with the DNC's commitment to equal employment opportunity and hiring an inclusive and talented staff that reflects the coalition of the Democratic Party, because our diversity is our greatest strength."

The fact that Ms. Leader felt comfortable voicing bias against white males tells us that this is an everyday, common sentiment in her political circle.

A similar mindset is evident in this shocking incident in Canada, as reported by Hank Berrien of the Daily Wire:

As she has done before, last month, Lido Pimienta, a Colombian-Canadian singer, asked audience members of color to move to the front and white members to move to the back. Unlike other times she has made that request, some white members refused to act in accordance with her request, including a white female volunteer who was reportedly there to photograph the show.

The photographer and an unknown number of other Caucasians refused to be discriminated against, just as Rosa Parks refused to yield her seat at the front of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama, when blacks were relegated to the back. For that defiance in challenging racial segregation, Ms. Parks became an immortal hero.

Not so for the whites who stood on the same principle in Halifax.

The festival's organizers called the photographer's response "aggressive and racist," even as it admitted that "details have not been disclosed." The festival organizers backed the segregationist move by the singer and apologized to her, as Billboard reported:

"We will not accept this behavior and neither should you," the statement reads in part. "Be responsible for your friends – talk to them and support them as they move towards unpacking their racism. People of Color deserve safe spaces and it is your responsibility to help. It is also ours."

Lido Pimienta, for her part, offered an excuse that would have been equally applicable to Rosa Parks.

"I never asked white folks to leave my show, I would never do that," Pimienta said in an email Q&A with Billboard about the incident. "I never ask men to leave my show, I ask them to share the space in a more significant manner as an act of love and solidarity with people who, outside of the music show bubble, have to constantly justify their existence to the world."

Rosa Parks was not asked to leave the bus – just to move to the back.



Lido Pimienta at a performance in Toronto (Canadian Press).

Here is the groveling statement that the Halifax festival posted to Facebook:

Dear attendees, fans, artists, staff, volunteers, and folks otherwise involved in the Halifax Pop Explosion. On Thursday, October 19 at the Marquee Club, a white HPX volunteer along with several other white people in the audience reacted to Lido Pimienta inviting "brown girls to the front" of the venue with overt racism. This volunteer was removed by Lido herself. They have since received notification from the festival that they are no longer welcome to volunteer with us. We will not accept this behaviour and neither should you. Be responsible for your friends – talk to them and support them as they move towards unpacking their racism. People of Colour deserve safe spaces and it is your responsibility to help. It is also ours. The Halifax Pop Explosion has worked hard in the past year to learn what embracing anti-racism and actively being inclusive of People of Colour and 2SLGBTQ+ folks entails. We take responsibility for missed opportunities to actively support POC artists this year and promise to build meaningful infrastructures within our festival through which to better support these communities in the future. Halifax Pop Explosion is committing to providing our team with anti-oppression and anti-racism training. Additionally, we will be working with local organizations over the next year to create a list of local resources for our community. We also want to make this list available to those who create unsafe and uncomfortable space at our shows and venues by demonstrating racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and other discriminatory behaviours, so they too can begin unpacking their discriminatory behaviour. As a festival, we will also spend the next several months addressing ways we can make our festival spaces safer for women, POC, and 2SLGBTQ+ folks. To Lido Pimienta: we are sorry that one of our volunteers interrupted your art, your show, and your audience by being aggressive and racist. We have so much respect for the art and music you create and the space you make for women, people of colour, transgender, and non-binary people. The way you interact with the world acts and provides a thoughtful example. You are a role model to us and many people in our community. We see it. We feel it. We hope you will work with us again. To the POC in the audience on Thursday night: we are sorry your night was interrupted, and perhaps ruined, by one of our volunteers. We are going to try our best as a festival to create ways to make our spaces safer and more accessible for you. We hope we can rebuild some trust and that you will come back to our shows. Thanks everyone for reading. We are fielding many discussions already. If you would like to make your voice heard in these discussions, please don't hesitate to contact the organization directly by emailing talkback@halifaxpopexplosion.com. We are listening. - Georgie Dudka, on behalf of the Board of Directors for Halifax Pop Explosion

This will not end well.