The Left's Failed Civil War

Saturday, November 4, was supposed to be the beginning of mass protests against President Donald Trump that every day would put “tens of thousands of people” into the streets and create “a political crisis in the country” to remove the President from office, a spokesman for the Marxist group Refuse Fascism told the Washington Post. What promised to launch an “Antifa apocalypse” for America proved instead to be not a bang but a whimper. Only a handful of the usual radicals showed up in a few liberal cities to carry signs supplied by the Revolutionary Communist Party, which idolizes the Marxist totalitarianism of Mao Zedong.

Even in New York City, mobilized by a full-page New York Times ad on November 1, photos appeared to be only a meager menagerie of protestors huddled together on a street in a city where large, boisterous left-wing rallies are commonplace. (A friend of mine used to meet women there by joining every sort of leftist march with his always-appropriate sign that simply read “Shame!”) One anonymous wit posted on the Internet “Top Reasons For The Low Protest Turnout on November 4th”: Mom said I had to be home before dinner.

My unicorn is sick.

The pepper spray still burns from last time.

Mom threw out my ISIS mask.

[I] didn’t have any clean “Hello Kitty” panties to wear.

Protesting is too much like work.

[I’m] still waiting for Soros to pay me for the last protest. It's worth considering is why leftist groups set their protest for November 4-6. This weekend afforded the closest match to Guy Fawkes Night, the November 5 annual English remembrance of this radical’s 1605 failed “Gunpowder Plot” to blow up the British Parliament. The movie V for Vendetta, released exactly 400 years later in 2005 by the same folks who created The Matrix, depicts a future rebel in a Guy Fawkes mask who succeeds in bombing Parliament and thus inspires a popular uprising that overthrows a British neo-fascist government. Such are the wet “common dreams” of Refuse Fascism, the Revolutionary Communist Party, Antifa, and other postmodern radical reactionary Marxist groups. Lowell Ponte is a veteran think tank futurist and author or co-author of eight books. His latest, co-authored with Craig R. Smith, is Money, Morality & The Machine, available free and postpaid by calling 800-630-1492. Lowell can be reached for interviews by email at radioright@aol.com.