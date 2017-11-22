The left ties Manson to Trump

Seriously: Columnists in these vaunted media publications are trying to say Trump and the alt right are Manson. Just because they hate the guy. And the people they associate with him. Calling Trump Hitler didn't work, so now Manson will have to do.

Using the most convoluted, loop-around deranged logic, the left is claiming that depraved killer and newly demised Charles Manson is really all about Donald Trump. And it's not Antifa's lunatics making this claim. The New York Times and Newsweek lead the way.

From the New York Times, the argument is that the alt right they pin on Trump is not at all different from Manson:

But with some historical distance, and after Mr. Manson's death on Sunday at age 83, we can see that the simplistic counterculture dichotomy of "freaks" versus "squares" caused people to lump Mr. Manson in with the freaks (for he certainly wasn't a square). Apart from the long hair and the casual sex, however, Mr. Manson, who spent much of his life in prison with a swastika carved into his head, had more in common ideologically with far-right groups like the John Birch Society than he did with the anarchic leftism of, say, the Yippies. Mr. Manson was not the end point of the counterculture. If anything, he was a backlash against the civil rights movement and a harbinger of white supremacist race warriors like Dylann Roof, the lunatic fringe of the alt-right.

Naturally, they lump in people who have nothing to do with the alt right, or with conservatism, or with Trump. They've got Trump linked to the right and to spray-shooter Dylann Roof, who is not known to be affiliated with anyone in the Trump camp. Trump's U.N. ambassador, conservative Nikki Haley, who tore down South Carolina's Confederate flags as a result of the shootings, certainly can't be connected to Roof. But Manson, somehow, is a man of the right.

Even though, as National Review's Kevin Williamson has authoritatively shown with a look at the historical record here, Manson was very much a man of the left.

From Newsweek (whose item was so bad that the paper had to revise it, but bits of the original have been preserved here and here), the argument is taken directly to Trump:

According to psychoanalyst Mark Smaller, past president of the American Psychoanalytic Association, part of Manson's power lay in the type of language he used. Notably, Manson was able to speak in a way that engaged those who felt marginalized or alienated.

...and...

Smaller is clear that he does not believe President Donald Trump is similar to the convicted killer, or that their followers have any shared beliefs or characteristics, but he did say we can look to the current president to see how language is used to form a bond with followers. "Our current president speaks in an emotional or affective way to large numbers of people in our country who feel a kind of alienation or disconnection from the government," he said. "They feel very responded to and become his political base."

Fox News reports that the columnist who penned the rubbish has previously written columns about PMS and orgasm issues best found in magazines such as Cosmopolitan. Now she's busy directing her expert source to discuss Trump on her Manson story. An intellectual she is not.

But here she and the columnist in the New York Times go, from their fancy media perches, somehow tying Manson to Trump. It's as if they cannot fathom evil through any other filter than the lodestar of Trump. Evil on its own is nonexistent without Trump. Evil connected to the left is a non-starter without Trump. Evil is evil only if it's really about Trump. Manson is just a tool in the latest Wile-E.-Coyote mission to Get Trump.

You can see the extent to which the left's lunacy has gone. Leftists can't think about anything as evil or wicked unless it involves Trump. It's as if Trump is a sun that has blinded them.