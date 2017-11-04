The left fat-shames and Southern-shames Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Much of the left, however, moves on to attacking the person. For being the person. Getting personal. Bullying.

Most people, when they run out of arguments, just shut up.

So now we have a couple of left-wing male columnists from big self-important newspapers – the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times – attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House employee, for things she can't do anything about.

The New York Times' Frank Bruni shames Sanders for her Southern accent:

Besides, she's serving a function other than communication, which turns out not to be her forte. (To listen to her pronounce "priorities" is akin to hearing the air seep out of a flat tire, and she leaves half of the consonants on the curb.)

The Los Angeles Times' David Horsey shames Sanders for her weight and her class, and throws in a shot at the other Trump women, too.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not look like the kind of woman Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson. Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blond Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy. Trump's daughter Ivanka and wife Melania are the apotheosis of this type. By comparison, Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids' games. Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she'd be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes. Yet, even if Trump privately wishes he had a supermodel for a press secretary, he is lucky to have Sanders.

Slightly chunky soccer mom? Organizes snacks? Sweats and running shoes? This isn't just sexist fat-shaming, something the left claims to abhor; it's also class-shaming, deriding Sanders for looking fat, proletarian, and ordinary, middle-class at best. Oh, how dreadful!

The Washington Examiner also points out that other women associated with Donald Trump (notice that Horsey doesn't dwell on the personal attributes of the men – just the women) are nothing but "Barbie dolls" and "arm candy."

Obviously, the left has run out of arguments. It now attacks individual people – not for what they think, but for being fat, for being low-class, for being Southern, ripping off its mask about what it really considers abhorrent, more abhorrent than any political disagreement. Some on the left have tried to stop this, knowing full well that the climate of the country is in full opposition to sex harassment, based on Hollywood's Weinstein and Spacey scandals.

ThinkProgress, a far-left website that recognizes its vestedness in political correctness, did manage to call Horsey out on his bullying. That seems to have forced him into an apology for his body-shaming of a woman whose views don't correspond to his own. Not sure if he also meant it for class-shaming. And as for Bruni, haven't heard anything.

Doesn't matter, because this isn't really about extracting an apology. It's about what it reveals. Horsey and Bruni can apologize or not apologize, but we all know what they are thinking about all of us.

Want more Trump? That's how you get more Trump.