The end of identity politics: Liberals eating their own

The final nail in the coffin of identity politics just might have been hammered home by the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. It appears that nearly every day, a new accusation or allegation is happening against one of the many leftist Hollywood elites who've been subjecting the country to their moral preening and lecturing for decades. In an incredible display of irony, they are now taking down their own moralizers, who have been excoriating conservatives as long as they've had a public platform to proselytize their holier-than-thou-ness. Some of the more high-profile harassers who have surfaced include Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and Casey Affleck. For each one, the allegations go back ten or more years – thirty-one years, to be exact, in the case of Spacey. Recently, movie producer and director extraordinaire Brett Ratner was accused of rape, and he's suing his accuser for defamation of character.

So in a supreme act of irony, the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that continues to widen its net, ensnaring other leftists, has revealed the incoherence, internal contradictions, and extreme hypocrisy that is liberalism and identity politics. For years, it's been an open secret that to get ahead, actresses subject themselves to the infamous casting couch, putting out a quid pro quo: sex for a movie role. This led to a conspiracy of silence throughout the industry, where someone like Kevin Spacey assumed he could get away with sexual abuse against a fourteen-year-old boy at his apartment while not on stage together doing a Broadway play. On the upside of all of these revelations, we will be spared the sanctimonious virtue-signaling that is Hollywood's stock and trade for the foreseeable future. And maybe it will have a spillover effect when it comes to Democrat politicians in stifling their nonstop moralizing on the virtues of identity politics and victimhood, at least when it comes to gender and LGBTQ. Finally, on the downside, this scandal has exposed the "guilty before proven innocent" mentality so ingrained in the left, especially within the mainstream media. When Kevin Spacey is accused of something that happened over three decades ago, where is the limit in how far back you can go to ruin a person's reputation? It seems that due process is a big casualty of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, which shouldn't be too surprising, since there's been virtually zero for conservatives. When it comes to a person on the right, it's always been "hang him now, try him later." One only needs to read the Huffington Post on a regular basis to get the idea. In the end, schadenfreude overrides any concern for any loss of due process on the left. Payback is a...well, you know.