The Clinton era is over

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, the era of Clinton is over. Now it is time for the Clintons to pay up.

Among his many lies, Bill Clinton said in the State of the Union speech on January 23, 1996 that "the era of big government is over ."

Bill and Hillary Clinton have dodged numerous investigations. They have emerged wealthy and the darlings of the Democratic Party, Hollywood, and the mainstream media.

But it seems the party is over for Bubba and Crooked Hillary. Hillary was defeated in 2016 by President Trump. Hillary is now wandering across the country peddling her book, What Happened, when the answer is clear. She lost.

Donna Brazile started the party by confirming that Hillary manipulated the DNC and primary system to beat the hapless Bernie Sanders.

But the most important and significant attack on the Clinton legacy is N.Y. senator Kirsten Gillibrand's statement that Bill Clinton should have resigned from the presidency because of his sexual misconduct.

All of us deplorables who cling to God and guns and are members of the vast right-wing conspiracy called for Clinton's resignation, but we were dismissed by the Ruling Class. Now a smart politician like Gillibrand has started her bid for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination by attacking Clinton. It is now politically safe to attack the Clintons.

Clinton, aside from failing to respond to the radical Muslim attacks on us such as the World Trade Center in 1993, USS Cole, Khobar Towers, embassy attacks in Kenya and Tanzania, Mogadishu, and others, should have resigned because of the rape of Juanita Broaddrick, the sexual assault on Kathleen Willey in the White House, the sexual harassment and assault on Paula Jones while governor, and the abuse of a young intern named Monica Lewinsky in the White House. The mainstream media and paid attack dogs like Carville and Begala, led by mastermind Hillary, covered, enabled, and lied for Bill's sexual assaults.

The most serious charge is the rape of Juanita Broaddrick. Rape is a felony. Prison time. In addition, Hillary, according to Ms. Broaddrick, threatened her to be quiet about the rape.

See the open letter from Juanita Broaddrick to Hillary Clinton, dated October 15, 2000:

While the Clintons are now being re-examined in the court of public opinion, the rape described by Ms. Broaddrick deserves more than comments by politicians such as Gillibrand and journalists who once supported the Clintons but now find it expedient to attack them.

The Clintons are wealthy, with the book deals, selling pardons, Moscow speeches, and the money from the sale of 20% or our uranium. It is time to for them to compensate Ms. Broaddrick.

Bill and Hillary said the rape charge is a lie.

Man up, Bill and Hillary. Admit the rape and pay up, or waive the statute of limitations and have a trial. Time to come clean.