Study: Women are attracted to white males with muscles and money

That this has been true throughout human history appears to have escaped the feminist researchers. And therein lies the real story. The feminists believe that women should be attracted to emotionally engaged men who may be awkward around women but exhibit the politically correct attitude.

A study at Coventry and Aberystwyth universities in the United Kingdom, published in Feminist Media Studies in August, drew a completely unremarkable conclusion; women (and gay men) are attracted to men with muscles and money.

Newsweek:

The "guy candy" posted on the website were mostly white men – despite London being a multicultural city – indicating that white male privilege is still an attractive quality.

No, it doesn't. What it indicates is that the people snapping the pictures of mostly white men were probably white themselves, since race plays a significant role in sexual attraction.

The photos and comments focused on the men's biceps, pecs and chest as well as perceived sexual ability. Items that indicated wealth such as smart suits, watches and phones were emphasized. Pictures showing other representations of masculinity, such as fatherhood, and more emotional and awkward-appearing men were far less frequent. "This celebration of masculine capital is achieved through humor and the knowing wink, but the outcome is a reaffirmation of men's position in society," lead author Adrienne Evans from the Coventry University's Centre for Postdigital Cultures said in a statement. The problem, according to Evans, is that "although it appears as though we have moved forward, our desires are still mostly about money and strength."

The feminists believe that sexual attraction should be an adaptive behavior, not instinctual. The millions of years of human evolution that has created numerous nonverbal and subconscious signals being given to males by women – and the subsequent nonverbal and subconscious signals returned by the males – doesn't appear to matter. Women should be able to overcome this politically incorrect view of men and consciously become attracted to metrosexual male feminists or whatever the feminist ideal of men is.

Sexual attraction is one of humanity's greatest mysteries. Why we are attracted to one person and not another has little to do with conscious thought and everything to do with evolution and instinct. But many liberals have got it in their head that they can change human nature on a whim, making them clueless about the nature of sexual attraction.

They are fighting a survival mechanism that has evolved over eons. Women are attracted to men who they instinctively feel are strong enough to protect them and, since human civilization took hold, rich enough to keep them from starving. These qualities are considered subconsciously. A woman doesn't tell herself, "Well, this guy looks rich and has got nice pecs – I think I'll marry him." The attraction might be augmented when the woman discovers that the guy has more money than Fort Knox and has a sexy body, but the reasons for the initial attraction remain.

This is not a secret – except to feminists, who find it politically incorrect for women to care about such things.

When will liberals stop believing they can change what cannot be changed? There's a reason humans are what we are, and it has nothing to do with what Betty Friedan said.