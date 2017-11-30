Sometimes the Pope seems to have his priorities screwed up

On his trip to Burma, he somehow failed to directly mention that 600,000 Muslim Rohingya have been chased out of the country into Bangladesh since late August. They're refugees.

He seems to be very selective about what he will talk about harshly:

He has gone against Trump on wanting to be careful on what refugees we allow in. Yet his own Vatican is careful. Why are there walls around the Vatican?

He has railed against capitalism. Somehow he doesn’t understand that capitalism is the system that finances the Vatican and has lifted the most poor people out of poverty. It's not socialism or communism. He seems to think that economic systems that make people more dependent on government are superior to a system that gives more people the opportunity to move up the economic ladder. He talks about greed but not the greed of government officials or the greed of the Church, especially the Vatican. .

He continually condemns how global warming and fossil fuels have been tremendous dangers, not seeming to understand that the advent of fossil fuels the last 150 years has yielded great increases in the quality and length of life. Fossil fuels have led to water and sewage treatment facilities, among other things. Somehow the Pope doesn’t seem to mind that underdeveloped countries and underprivileged people remain that way because of their inability to utilize fossil fuels. He's offered them no encouragement to develop with fossil fuels.

I have always thought some enterprising person should ask the pope if he didn’t believe that God controlled the climate, the weather, the sun, the moon, the tides and the seas. Doesn’t he believe that God developed CO2 and all the chemicals in the atmosphere that allow life to thrive on Earth? Didn't God create the process whereby humans breathe out CO2 which allows plants to thrive and plants to emit oxygen which allows humans to live? Does he believe that God put all the natural resources inside the Earth? Does he believe that that God meant for the natural resources to remain inside of Earth or for humans to develop them? Didn’t God give humans the brains that allowed for the development of fossil fuels, cars and all other inventions powered by fossil fuels and made out of crude oil?

It also seems that the pope would gladly have had a president who supported abortion on demand including partial birth abortion instead of Trump.

Sometimes it appears the Pope has his priorities all screwed up.