Shocking news: Hollywood celebrity shows courage

During an advanced screening of his new movie, the celebrated black actor Denzel Washington was asked by the Grio whether blacks, in particular, can "truly makes change as things are right now."

It starts in the home[.] ... If the father is not in the home the boy will find a father in the streets. I saw it in my generation and every generation before me, and every one since. If the streets raise you, then the judge becomes your mother and prison becomes your home.

Speaking specifically about the American prison complex to the New York Daily News, Mr. Washington repeated his assertions:

It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn't have a father figure, he'll go find a father figure. So you know I can't blame the system…It's unfortunate that we make such easy work for them.

This is nothing new for the two-time Oscar-winner. Washington made similar comments in a GQ interview in 2012. When asked what he would say to African-American readers of GQ, Washington responded:

Take responsibility. One of the things that saddens me the most about my people is fathers that don't take care of their sons and daughters. And you can't blame that on The Man or getting frisked. Take responsibility. Look in the mirror and say, "What can I do better?" There is opportunity; you can make it. ... Keep the body in tune – it's your temple. All things in moderation. Continue to search. That's the best part of life for me – continue to try to be the best man.

Unlike Bill Cosby, who sparked a national debate in 2004 after a speech to the NAACP criticizing irresponsible black parents and their criminal offspring, Washington has faced little backlash for his views. That could change.

The idea that the criminal justice system is institutionally racist gained a lot of traction during the Obama years. Mr. Washington's suggestion that blacks make "such easy work for them"(the system) will not go over well with those on both sides of the aisle too politically correct to place the onus on the disintegration of the black family.

In 2014, anti-cop crusader Van Jones and former House speaker Newt Gingrich teamed up to reform the failing prison system.

In a CNN op-ed, both writers blamed the system, where "one in three black males born in the United States today is likely to spend time in prison at some point in his life."

Strikingly, nowhere in their article does either of the men suggest that reforming the "billion dollar prison industry" should begin with responsible parents teaching their children about the sanctity of marriage and monogamy; the pitfalls of premarital sex; and most importantly respect for themselves, law enforcement officers, and their neighbors.

Instead, Gingrich and Jones praise non-profit initiatives where volunteers come up with apps to remind youthful offenders of their court dates! The authors write:

It's sad, but in an age when the dentist's office calls automatically to remind us of appointments, shouldn't the court system do that as well if it prevents kids from spending time in jail?

Denzel Washington's politically incorrect yet fundamental truth that the "kids" wouldn't need to be reminded of their court dates if parents did their jobs is so obvious that we can only wonder how such a smart guy like Gingrich couldn't cite it in his editorial.

In contrast to Denzel Washington and others who have voiced similar ideas, the agenda-driven black elites and their socially minded white collaborators continue to ask intact families to fork over billions to irresponsible, morally challenged baby mamas and sperm-donors. And what do we get for our money? Dangerous gangs, thugs, and delinquents making life unbearable for our communities.

As a renowned celebrity with a big fan base, Washington's view that it's the home that needs reforming, not the system, threatens to upset the house of cards the black elites and race-baiters have carefully constructed for decades. That's why he should shout it from the rooftops.