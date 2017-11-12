Roy Moore's wild oats

Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of dating before he was married. How is this a crime? The females were 14 to 18 years old, and he was 32. Also, he got to "second base" with the 14 year old. Technically, no crime was committed, but people regard his behavior as inappropriate. In 2017, the combination of ages is considered wrong. Was it always wrong? Let us look at some history about appropriate ages. In modern times, there have been many May-December marriages. Some examples come from President Trump. He married Ivana when he was 31 and she was 28. Later, he married Marla when he was 47 and she was 30. He married Melania when he was 59 and she was 35. The husband gets older, but the bride is always around 30 years old.

The king of robbing the cradle is probably Hugh Hefner. His wives on their wedding days were, in chronological order, 23, 27, and 26. The biggest contrast in ages is probably when Anna Nicole Smith married J. Howard Marshall. They were 26 and 89. The youngest bride age in a famous marriage is when the founder of Islam, Muhammad, married Aisha, who was six. They consummated when she was nine. Liberals dare not complain about this arrangement, lest they insult the "religion of peace." A clearly illegal example of a May-December relationship is when 44-year-old Roman Polanski raped a 13-year-old girl. He was convicted and fled the country. If you are outraged by this, do not see his movies. Another illegal example: Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen's adopted daughter, alleges that Allen raped her when she was seven. Again, if you are outraged by this, do not see his movies. The pattern is that men like their women to be young. (Do I really need to spell this out?) We all agree that if the girls do not yet resemble women, it is too early for them. As a result, we have established statutory rape laws. Getting back to Roy Moore's case, the age of consent in Alabama was at the time in question and still is 16. His "progress" with the 14-year-old was not sexual intercourse. His behavior was legal. Was it inappropriate? To pursue a girl who looks like a child is clearly inappropriate. Some girls begin ovulating early and look like adults at 14. A teenager who looks like an adult is still a teenager. One might argue that a teenager is not mature enough to make rational relationship decisions. I would argue that there are many adults who are irrational and unlikely to listen to their parents. Should Moore have waited until these girls were mature enough? One of them worked for Hillary Clinton as recently as last year. Some people never grow up. As for Moore's maturity, an assistant district attorney should know that a 14-year-old girl is jailbait. He was lucky that he was not "lucky." He is 38 years older now. To evaluate the younger Moore's choices, one would need information that is not available. We do not even know if the accusations are true. We cannot judge accurately from such a distance. We should find another hobby for our gossipy minds. For the Alabama voters, which Senate candidate will represent you the best? The personal background is irrelevant. You would certainly not ask about someone's dating habits in a job interview. The dating controversy is a distraction. Marshal your objectivity, and make your choice.