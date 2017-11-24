Rep. Conyers lawyer hints he will take down many other Congressional harassers if he is pushed too hard

We have already reached the cornered animal stage of Democrats caught up in the sexual harassment hysteria. Is there anything more amusing than watching your enemies play a game of chicken with each other, threatening mutual assured destruction? Even better: a threat that comes written in all-caps, the cyber equivalent of shouting, hinting that “many members” could find themselves in a similarly difficult situation. Peter Hasson describes for the Daily Caller the remarkable vague threat emanating for the attorney representing John Conyers:

The attorney for Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers, who is accused of continuously sexually harassing his female staffers, defended Conyers by indicating that there are allegations against “many members” of the House and Senate. Conyers’ attorney, Arnold E. Reed, released a statement defending the Michigan Democrat and pushing back against the “disturbing allegations.” The bizarre statement was written in all-CAPS and referred to both Reed and Conyers in the third person. Here is the statement, tweeted by a NYT reporter: NEW: Attorney for Rep. John Conyers releases statement outlining why Conyers will not resign. pic.twitter.com/dJjHHBs7kW — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 23, 2017 Bring it on! Almost certainly there will be some GOP Congressscritters implicated, but experience and logic suggest that far more Democrat careers will bite the dust. The “male feminists” of that party have long traded their political support for abortion, transgenderism, and other feminist goals for immunity in harassing their chosen victims. Everyone in the country saw how well that worked out for Bill Clinton, who was lionized for defeating the “trailer trash” accusers. Republicans are equally fallen, equally prone to sin, of course. But they had no immunity in prospect for their misbehavior, so it is almost certain they offended at a lesser rate. The purge underway could easily surpass in impact the 1992 House Banking Scandal that paved the way for a sea change in control of the House of Representatives, when Newt Gingrich flipped control of the House into GOP hands, after decades of Dem dominance. At the moment, it remains a wild card, but I would never underestimate the potential impact on voting behavior next year.