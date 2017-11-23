« SJW to get some justice (and she's not going to like it) | President Bush and Thanksgiving in Iraq »
November 23, 2017
Remember when Hollywood celebrities celebrated America's history?
If you want a lift for Thanksgiving look at the video below from back in 1970, when most in Hollywood celebrated America. It was a special television variety show hosted by John Wayne, celebrating America's history.
It is a shame that things have changed so much.
