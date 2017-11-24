Quantum politics: A possible explanation for liberals?

Sometimes the imagination considers connections that may exist between what modern science says and what we see in the world around us. As an example, we're told that a conundrum of science is fitting quantum mechanics – the science of the very small – into classical physics – the science of the very large, meaning the universe itself. Both are reality, but each seems to have its own rules for its domain. So imagine that some rules from the q-m realm directly affect our reality. We're told that elementary entities (atoms, neutrinos, quarks) are both particles and waves at the same time. This duality, at our level, might mean that somebody's body can be here in this reality (say, as a particle), while his mind is in another universe altogether (as a wave). We also know from observation that such entities as neutrinos can alternate between types and states. It's a curious aspect of nature that researchers investigate with a sense of wonder.

So what might neutrinos have to do with our lives? We know they can fly right through our bodies, right through planet earth, right through a star, in fact, and have no interactions at all with anything. They just zip right on through. Or they can interact. It's sort of like whether they choose to or not. Might this duality affect anything in our world? I suggest that duality generates the phenomenon of the left not being able to differentiate a "whine" from "stating a fact." Lefties see "stating a fact" as whining (such as that LaVar Ball has shown zero gratitude for his boy being saved from a pretty nasty fate) and "whining" as pointing out a fact (such as celebrated millionaires complaining about not getting a fair shake in America). Does this mean that duality generates the dichotomies of politics? Not likely, especially when politics (as it so often does) reduces to one side colluding to control and run riot over the other, comprising people just wanting to live honest lives, enjoy their families, and pursue their dreams. This theme has been repeated throughout history – the rich and the poor, the royalty and the peasants, the elites and everybody else – wherever humans have settled, so it must be a natural part of reality sewn into the fabric of the cosmos. Well, the part of the cosmos that has our Earth in it. The thought is scary. To think politics may lie at the whim of a neutrino twisting its way from the Sun to Earth, alternating back and forth between corrupt and honest all 93 million miles. It arrives, hits Al Gore upside the head, and voilà! Global warming! Green! Earth tones! Solar! Einstein told us God does not play dice with the universe. But he said nothing about neutrinos, atoms, or quarks, changing back and forth in unpredictable patterns and coming at us from all directions at all times. At any rate, with this, er, paradigm snapping around among our synapses, perhaps we can begin to perceive why the left seems so incomprehensibly uncomprehending to us normals. They – or at least their minds – really do inhabit an alternate universe where the corrupt is the good, the honest is evil, and people named Clinton are revered for decency. Be advised that nothing can stop these neutrinos. No tinfoil hats, no walls of neutronium, nothing. We're stuck with these people because of a quantum mechanical principle woven into the very universe itself. Oh, well.