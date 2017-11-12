Prince Charles blamed Israeli ‘foreign Jews’ for Middle East problems

Writing to his close friend Laurens van der Post in 1986, the Prince makes a startling assessment of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The UK Daily Mail unearthed a 1986 letter from Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, in which he completely bought into the narrative of Jews being a foreign presence in their own homeland. You see, but for those pesky Jews, everything would be hunky-dory in the Middle East.

Form this and many other reasons, Charles is unfit to wear the crown. We can only hope that his mother lives long enough to hand her crown to her grandson, and confine Charles to irrelevancy as the clown prince, able to spend his time fantasizing about being a Tampax for Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Antisemitism is deeply embedded in the British aristocracy, despite the fact that historically Britain was more welcoming to Jews than other major European countries. Aristocrats have a class interest in stifling the competition for wealth and influence.

He then expresses the hope a US President will find the courage to stand up to the American ‘Jewish lobby’.

He argues it was the exodus of European Jews in the middle of the last century that ‘helped to cause the great problems’. He goes on to say terrorism in the region will only end when its causes are eliminated.

Ahh, those pesky Jews are screwing up America, too.

