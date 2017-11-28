President Hillary Weinstein

Hillary Clinton has a long history of protecting men who are Democrats and who harass and assault women. Hillary was one of the leaders of those who protected Bill Clinton against "bimbo eruptions." For Hillary, the War on Women is just about abortion, and not about rape or sexual assault. President Hillary Clinton would have interceded with The New York Times and The New Yorker to prevent the publishing of their pieces on Harvey Weinstein's activities. Harvey Weinstein was a longtime Democratic Party donor and bundler. Within Hollywood, he was also well known for being a bully and engaging in sexual assault. But no one would go public about it due to his power in the industry and his powerful political friends. His ability to produce movies and TV shows made him powerful in Hollywood, and his monetary contributions to the Clintons, the Obamas, and other Democrats bought him political friends in powerful places – until Hillary lost the election. His career in producing entertainment was already on the wane, and then his political cover lost power.

President Hillary Clinton would not have wanted her large contributor to be the victim of a "bimbo eruption," since it would have led more scrutiny of Bill Clinton's sex activities. Someone in the Clinton administration would have leaned on both The New York Times and The New Yorker to spike their stories about Harvey Weinstein. Without those stories, Weinstein would have continued, and there would have been no #MeToo. Most older female voters realized that Hillary Clinton is no friend of women assaulted by Democrats. Hillary's activities during her husband's rise to the presidency are well known. Trump is no angel, but Hillary had no credibility with voters on "War on Women" issues. Part of the reason why voters rejected Hillary was her lack of credibility on sexual assault. President Hillary Clinton would have allowed Harvey Weinstein and other Democrats like Charlie Rose, John Conyers, and Al Franken to continue their assaults. President Hillary Clinton would have squashed the #MeToo movement.