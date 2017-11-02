Pay-to-play immigration policy must end

The case of Guo Wengui , a rogue Chinese billionaire seeking asylum, may prove a litmus test for the Trump administration’s reform of immigration policy.

A Chinese real estate billionaire may be trying to hide behind U.S. immigration law to avoid prosecution for sex crimes.

The Trump administration ran on an agenda of immigration reform -- as well as promises to enforce existing law -- and was widely criticized for observing that among illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border there were rapists and other criminals.

Voters responded to Trump's platform, both because of concerns about safety created by allowing unvetted immigrants to enter the country, and because the current system allows unrestricted competition from illegal immigrants for low wage Americans while protecting higher salaried American professionals from competition.

Court filings allege that a Chinese woman in her 20s was a victim of rape and other sexual crimes during a three-year period she was held virtually captive by Guo. The victim claims that she was lured to New York with the promise of employment as Guo's personal assistant.

Once in New York, she says her digital communications were closely monitored, her passport was taken from her, and she was not given keys to the apartment and claims she was forbidden to leave the residence.

The woman eventually fled to the Chinese embassy in London to avoid further abuse. Earlier this year she gave a written statement and provided evidence of her ordeal. This included underwear, pregnancy tests, and abortion pills according to police documents.

His accuser claims that he raped her while the two were in resident in Guo’s $78-million-dollar apartment at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel located near Central Park in Manhattan. Court documents describe in detail another assault which took place in London.

"After this violence concluded, Defendant Kwok left Plaintiff… bleeding in her bed," says a descriptive line in the documents submitted to the New York Supreme Court

Guo who has been convicted of corruption charges in China. In April, China issued an Interpol “red” notice for his arrest. She is seeking $140 million in damages.

Guo has received sympathetic coverage in some liberal publications like the New York Times in recent weeks. In interviews and on social media, Guo has depicted himself as a Chinese dissident and whistleblower who had inside knowledge of corruption within the Communist Party.

Just last week Guo filed for asylum in the United States.

HHowever, if the allegations against him prove correct he is exactly the sort of individual who should not be given asylum to the United States.

The controversy over Guo comes as President Trump has put visa sanctions on four countries -- Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea, and Sierra Leone -- who refuse to take back in the citizens who were in the United States illegally.

Illegal immigrants from Guinea and the asylum status of a Chinese rogue aren’t hot-button issues the make the news cycle.

Members of the Democratic Party establishment, like Hillary Clinton ally and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, have a habit of selling visas and other considerations to Chinese billionaires. The Clinton Foundation also received large donations from Chinese billionaire Wang Wenliang while he was lobbying the American government.

America needs immigrants, but it doesn’t need those who come here illegally. The last thing it needs is another rapist. And the Trump administration needs to emphasize that the days of Democratic Party "pay to play" immigration policy is over.

Bruce Majors is a Fellow at the American Media Institute and has written for Reason, the Los Angeles Times, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer the Federalist, the Daily Caller, Breitbart, the American Spectator, and other publications.