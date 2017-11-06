Party time for U.N. climateers

Naturally they will not use carbon energy to get there.

www.carbon-sense.com / Steve Hunter

For 23 years they have maintained these shindigs with no effect on the climate but causing great harm to many ordinary people - soaring costs for unreliable subsidized green electricity, loss of manufacturing and mining jobs, and increased food costs caused by high power prices and using food for ethanol/biodiesel.

Climate alarm is just a cover story. The glittering goal they seek is world government directed by unelected officials and funded by a global carbon tax.

What has kept these conferences alive for so long?