« Trump to Kim: Releasing Japanese hostages 'would be something special' | The Left's Failed Civil War »
November 6, 2017
Party time for U.N. climateers
The climate warriors are holding yet another Global Warming Jamboree in Bonn. It's put on by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and it will run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, for eleven days of non-stop partying. We can expect an orchestrated flood of frightening forecasts to support their alarmist agenda.
Naturally they will not use carbon energy to get there.
www.carbon-sense.com / Steve Hunter
For 23 years they have maintained these shindigs with no effect on the climate but causing great harm to many ordinary people - soaring costs for unreliable subsidized green electricity, loss of manufacturing and mining jobs, and increased food costs caused by high power prices and using food for ethanol/biodiesel.
Climate alarm is just a cover story. The glittering goal they seek is world government directed by unelected officials and funded by a global carbon tax.
What has kept these conferences alive for so long?
The money is great, the parties are fun, and the prize is power.
The climate warriors are holding yet another Global Warming Jamboree in Bonn. It's put on by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and it will run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, for eleven days of non-stop partying. We can expect an orchestrated flood of frightening forecasts to support their alarmist agenda.
Naturally they will not use carbon energy to get there.
www.carbon-sense.com / Steve Hunter
For 23 years they have maintained these shindigs with no effect on the climate but causing great harm to many ordinary people - soaring costs for unreliable subsidized green electricity, loss of manufacturing and mining jobs, and increased food costs caused by high power prices and using food for ethanol/biodiesel.
Climate alarm is just a cover story. The glittering goal they seek is world government directed by unelected officials and funded by a global carbon tax.
What has kept these conferences alive for so long?
The money is great, the parties are fun, and the prize is power.