Obama's 'unaccompanied children' turn up big in latest MS13 gang sweep

The latest federal gang sweep of 214 Mara Salvatrucha-13 gang thugs has turned up quite a panoply of the people President Obama sought to encourage and accomodate in the U.S. during his last years in office

Nearly one third, or 64 arrestees, were Obama's much-vaunted 'unaccompanied children' - otherwise subjects of teary news stories and images of cute little toddlers playing pattycake in immigration detention centers. Like this one here. In reality, quite a large number of these 'unaccompanied children' were more like this.

Ninety-three of the arrestees were wanted for state and federal crimes and will likely do time here before being thrown out.

One hundred ninety-three of the 214 arrested were illegal aliens, more than 90%, people who came here to do harm.

The "unaccompanied minors" who were encouraged and let into the country by Obama back in 2014 and up until his last day in office are worth a look, because Democrats did so much to browbeat Republicans and neighborhood groups who tried to stop it. such as the multiracial (this fact was never noted) people of Murrieta, Calif., who protested the dumping of these 'unaccompanied minors' in their community, unwilling to turn their small city of 100,000 into 'another Pomona' as one told me.

Here's what got the press narrative on CNN:

"It is deplorable that people espousing anti-immigrant hate language created unnecessary tension and fear for immigrant mothers and their children," Pedro Rios, a community representative of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, said in a statement. "Even more concerning is that elected officials in the City of Murrieta instigated this tension. Mothers and their children on these buses have suffered through enough trauma."

Here are the kinds of pictures that got printed:

Here's what came along with them as they were all lumped in one big group we owed our 'compassion' and 'justice' to:

Here's the mendaciously treacly narrative promoted by the Obama-linked Democratic think tank, the Center for American Progress:

1. Violence is causing these children to flee Violence is the leading factor forcing unaccompanied children from Central America to the United States. Honduras has become the murder capital of the world and gang violence has increased dramatically—including in El Salvador and Guatemala—over the past few years. In fact, El Salvador and Guatemala rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in terms of the highest worldwide murder rates. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State describes the violence level in Honduras and El Salvador as “critically high.” Interviewing more than 400 unaccompanied minors, researchers found that many of them had fled forcible ‘join or die’ gang recruitment or gang threats against themselves and their families. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, 58 percent of unaccompanied minors “raise potential international protection” claims. This means that they have a viable claim to refugee protections under international law. One 17-year-old interviewed by the UNHCR fled El Salvador after gang members who had killed students at his school told him “if [he] returned to school, [he] wouldn’t make it home alive.” 2. Smugglers and traffickers prey on these children, who are increasingly younger and female ... 3. This is a regional crisis ... 4. There are no free passes into the United States as unaccompanied minors can be deported ... 5. Some in Congress are playing politics with a humanitarian issue ...

Blah blah blah. So they're all innocent, eh? Will bet you money they aren't going to say anything about these current revelations showing that so many of these vaunted 'minors' were full-blown gang members.

Obama, meanwhile, said they'd all be treated humanely and deported fast, and his press allies at PBS insisted that they were just fleeing violence, not bringing it in:

The administration has worked to send a clear message in recent weeks that new arrivals will be targeted for deportation. But immigrants arriving from those countries say they are fleeing pervasive gang violence and crushing poverty.

Well, the Breitbart report shows a very different picture. Far from being universal objects of compassion, they were a mixed bag, as any unscreened and non-law-abiding group would be expected to be. Hoodlums, toddlers, DREAMers, political activists looking for 'justice' - all lumped in as a special interest group championed by the left.

It's about time the truth came out instead.