Obama vs. Nixon: Proof of our decline

A small group of burglars back in 1972 got caught trying to break into the Democratic National Committee offices located inside the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event would shake Washington and the rest of the nation to its core and shatter America's confidence in the integrity of government. The crime and the ensuing investigation would forever be referred to as simply "Watergate" and resulted in President Richard Nixon's resignation. Nixon's closest assistants, John Ehrlichman, and H.R. Haldeman, spent 18 months in jail. John Dean, the White House legal counsel, and John Mitchell, the attorney general, along with other associates such as G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt, all spent time behind bars. Move forward forty years, and one finds the realization that Uranium One, Fast and Furious, and the IRS scandal were crimes committed under the watchful eye of President Barack Obama. What Americans should be expecting to see is either ongoing criminal trials or a whole bunch of convicted defendants sitting in jail working on their appeals. Instead, not a thing has happened. With all the hearings and committees and testimonies, every single person involved walked away without a scratch. In fact, many collected fat government pensions or made small fortunes in the private sector.

So today, when looking at the ease with which Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, and Lois Learner have escaped justice for crimes Nixon could never have imagined, let alone expected to overcome them, it becomes apparent that society has changed. We have changed from a nation that demanded that Nixon be sent packing in disgrace to a country that hoped Hillary would be packing for a four-year stay at the White House. Putting things into perspective, to equal the brazen criminal behavior of the Obama administration, Nixon would have had to erase all of his taped phone conversations the way Hillary destroyed 33,000 of her emails. And Nixon's Justice Department would have had to hand out immunity agreements to Ehrlichman and Haldeman and others the way Obama's Justice Department freely dispensed immunity agreements to Cheryl Mills, Bryan Pagliano, and Paul Combetta without securing a single indictment. But even with all of that illegal activity and outrageous lawlessness, Nixon would still need to have the same unwavering support of a corrupt and unprincipled media the way Obama did. Nixon deserved his punishment for covering up a crime. But considering that there were no lives lost and national security was never compromised due to the Watergate scandal, the fact that members of the Obama administration never saw the inside of a jail cell is astonishing. In setting up and mishandling her hidden private server, Hillary Clinton exposed the most sensitive documents, classified as "top secret/SAP." As such, Hillary's actions not only put American interests in harm's way, but jeopardized American military operations as well as the lives of American military personnel. Add to that her inexcusable abandonment of four Americans in Benghazi, resulting in their slaughter. Obama was also at the helm during the treasonous 20% sale of America's uranium supply to a sworn enemy, IRS agents trampling on the rights of U.S. citizens because of their beliefs, and the NSA spying on Americans. Obama never remotely faced impeachment, and Hillary nearly became the 45th president. So there is an uncomfortable realization that the nation must acknowledge to right the ship. The moral and ethical standards by which America lives have sunk to deplorable levels. The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.