Now it's Biden's turn

First, it was Russia that elected Trump. Then it was that Mrs. Clinton did not go to Wisconsin. The latest is that they didn't nominate VP Biden.

For the first time in what would be the sixth presidential campaign that he’s either seriously flirted with or launched, Biden sees an argument for a candidacy for which he is the only answer: An elder statesman who can help repair the damage and divisions in the country and around the world, unite the competing wings of the Democratic Party, and appeal to traditional Democratic voters who fled last year for Trump. “He’s a great respecter of fate,” said one person close to the former vice president. “At some point, it may turn into fate and planning.” Many Democrats are wary about pegging the future of the party with Biden, who will be 77 by 2020, the oldest potential candidate in the field other than Bernie Sanders. Though a clutch player in both Obama campaigns, he has proved to be bad at running for president himself, and would likely be facing a raucous and crowded primary full of candidates determined not to step aside and repeat the Hillary Clinton coronation. Next week, Biden will launch a tour for his new book, “Promise Me, Dad,” a memoir of his relationship with his son Beau, whose death in May 2015 triggered both the last-minute exploration by Biden of a 2016 run and the emotional devastation that ultimately caused him to pull the plug.

Well, let's wait and see.

Maybe there is another campaign for Biden in the future.

Will Biden be the one for 2020? It's true that he would have had a lot less baggage to carry but "white guys" just don't seem to turn on the Democrats these days.

As for 2020, let's see what happens in 2018 before we cross that bridge.

Whether it's 70-something Hillary Clinton, or Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, it may be better for the Democrats to invest in their farm system. As we see in baseball, veterans do tend to wear out and you can't build a winning team unless you go young and put another face on the ballot.

