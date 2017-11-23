New York AG investigating 'massive scheme' to influence FCC with fake comments
Far left liberal New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent an open letter to the FCC demanding that they cooperate with his investigation into hundreds of thousands of fake comments sent to the agency regarding the repeal of net neutrality.
In an open letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Schneiderman said the agency hasn't provided him with information "critical" to an investigation his office is conducting.
Schneiderman said in a tweet his office has been investigating a "massive scheme" over the last six months to "corrupt the FCC's comment process on net neutrality by impersonating 100,000s of real Americans."
In the letter, Schneiderman wrote that the process the FCC has "employed to consider potentially sweeping alterations to current net neutrality rules has been corrupted by the fraudulent use of Americans’ identities — and the FCC has been unwilling to assist my office in our efforts to investigate this unlawful activity."
His letter comes after Pai announced on Tuesday that the FCC will vote to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally.
Pai in a statement blasted the rules as "heavy-handed, utility-style" regulation of the internet imposed by Democrats.
Schneiderman's letter continues: "Specifically, for six months my office has been investigating who perpetrated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s notice and comment process through the misuse of enormous numbers of real New Yorkers’ and other Americans’ identities.
"Such conduct likely violates state law — yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed."
Schneiderman wrote that his office found tens of thousands of New Yorkers may have had their identities "misused."
Schneiderman did not characterize the comments as either pro or anti net neutrality repeal, but given his ideological and political leanings, we can guess he's trying to uncover a scheme to "stuff the ballot box" in favor of repeal.
Is this just a government turf war or is the FCC trying to hide something? My guess would be the former. The FCC is under no obligation to respond to the New York attorney general's office. There has been no subpoena issued. The agency zealously guards its independence and they may sense an effort by Schneiderman to discredit the FCC's efforts to repeal net neutrality rules.
Schneiderman is already busy trying to prove that Exxon refused to tell investors about how damaging drilling for oil is to global warming. He is having about as much luck with that investigation as he is with trying to find comment bots.
Far left liberal New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent an open letter to the FCC demanding that they cooperate with his investigation into hundreds of thousands of fake comments sent to the agency regarding the repeal of net neutrality.
In an open letter to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Schneiderman said the agency hasn't provided him with information "critical" to an investigation his office is conducting.
Schneiderman said in a tweet his office has been investigating a "massive scheme" over the last six months to "corrupt the FCC's comment process on net neutrality by impersonating 100,000s of real Americans."
In the letter, Schneiderman wrote that the process the FCC has "employed to consider potentially sweeping alterations to current net neutrality rules has been corrupted by the fraudulent use of Americans’ identities — and the FCC has been unwilling to assist my office in our efforts to investigate this unlawful activity."
His letter comes after Pai announced on Tuesday that the FCC will vote to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally.
Pai in a statement blasted the rules as "heavy-handed, utility-style" regulation of the internet imposed by Democrats.
Schneiderman's letter continues: "Specifically, for six months my office has been investigating who perpetrated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s notice and comment process through the misuse of enormous numbers of real New Yorkers’ and other Americans’ identities.
"Such conduct likely violates state law — yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed."
Schneiderman wrote that his office found tens of thousands of New Yorkers may have had their identities "misused."
Schneiderman did not characterize the comments as either pro or anti net neutrality repeal, but given his ideological and political leanings, we can guess he's trying to uncover a scheme to "stuff the ballot box" in favor of repeal.
Is this just a government turf war or is the FCC trying to hide something? My guess would be the former. The FCC is under no obligation to respond to the New York attorney general's office. There has been no subpoena issued. The agency zealously guards its independence and they may sense an effort by Schneiderman to discredit the FCC's efforts to repeal net neutrality rules.
Schneiderman is already busy trying to prove that Exxon refused to tell investors about how damaging drilling for oil is to global warming. He is having about as much luck with that investigation as he is with trying to find comment bots.