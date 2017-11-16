MSM ignoring Dem candidate for Congress arrested for stalking a woman

David Alcon, who is running for an open congressional seat in New Mexico, was arrested this past Friday on a felony stalking charge after a woman accused him of sending her frightening and lewd text messages and showing up at her home. Alcon was previously convicted of stalking his ex-girlfriend in 2007 and was described as “infatuated” and “clearly obsessed” by the judge in the case.

You might think, based on mainstream media coverage, that the only congressional candidate in trouble for misbehavior with women is Roy Moore. But in fact, a Democrat nominee for an open seat in the House of Representatives was not merely accused, but arrested, with nary a peep from CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN ,and MSNBC. The Daily Caller reports:

The story has been met with silence from a number of media outlets despite their breathless coverage of the sexual assault scandal surrounding Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. According to a search of the television database TV Eyes, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC have given zero on-air coverage to Alcon’s arrest. The networks have also not published any stories about Alcon’s scandal on their websites in the past week. Meanwhile, ABC, CBS, and NBC spent more than 79 minutes talking about Roy Moore between November 9 and November 13.

David Alcon (via Santa Fe New Mexican)

Local media in New Mexico did cover the story, but nary a ripple of the arrest reached the national media obsessing on Moore’s alleged misdeeds. Sami Edge of the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote:

David Alcon, the 39-year-old announced candidate for the Southern New Mexico congressional seat, has been arrested on suspicion of stalking a Santa Fe woman. Alcon, a Democrat whose address is in Milan, was picked up by Albuquerque police on Friday and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, jail records show. A Santa Fe judge signed a warrant for Alcon’s arrest nearly two weeks ago, after a Santa Fe woman told police she was at a Halloween party when Alcon sent her a number of threatening text messages. A criminal complaint filed by Santa Fe police said Alcon’s texts told the woman he was watching her, wanted to have children with her, and contained a picture of his genitals. According to the complaint, the woman stated “multiple times in the text messages that she did not want anything to do with Alcon, and she repeatedly told him to leave her alone.” It is not Alcon’s first stalking arrest. He was convicted nearly 10 years ago of trespassing and aggravated stalking. Prosecutors said he broke into his girlfriend’s home in 2007, then continued to show up at her house late at night, left her notes, flowers and harassing messages, and drove past her home.

The silence on Alcon, contrasted with the saturation coverage of Moore revels a media utterly dedicated to propaganda. Ridicule is the appropriate response. Perhaps President Trump or his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders will ask representatives of the MSM why they failed to cover Alcon when they seek information on Moore.