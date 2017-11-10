« Saudi Arabia becomes third Gulf state to urge citizens to leave Lebanon | Radioactive cloud that moved across Europe likely came from Russia or Kazakhstan »
November 10, 2017

Monumental McCain hypocrisy on Roy Moore

By Thomas Lifson

I am really sorry that John McCain suffers from a brain affliction, but he continues to play an active role in politics, and so I must call him out when he does something really outrageous.  Yesterday, Sen. McCain called on Judge Roy Moore to "immediately step aside" after unproven allegations of sexual impropriety were published in a liberal newspaper.  No waffling about "if true..."

That is a standard Senator McCain did not apply to himself under similar circumstances.  During his 2008 presidential bid, the New York Times published a story alleging sexual misconduct with a female lobbyist.  McCain fought it.

Why not allow Roy Moore the same consideration, Senator?

I am really sorry that John McCain suffers from a brain affliction, but he continues to play an active role in politics, and so I must call him out when he does something really outrageous.  Yesterday, Sen. McCain called on Judge Roy Moore to "immediately step aside" after unproven allegations of sexual impropriety were published in a liberal newspaper.  No waffling about "if true..."

That is a standard Senator McCain did not apply to himself under similar circumstances.  During his 2008 presidential bid, the New York Times published a story alleging sexual misconduct with a female lobbyist.  McCain fought it.

Why not allow Roy Moore the same consideration, Senator?

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »