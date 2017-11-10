Monumental McCain hypocrisy on Roy Moore

I am really sorry that John McCain suffers from a brain affliction, but he continues to play an active role in politics, and so I must call him out when he does something really outrageous. Yesterday, Sen. McCain called on Judge Roy Moore to "immediately step aside" after unproven allegations of sexual impropriety were published in a liberal newspaper. No waffling about "if true..." That is a standard Senator McCain did not apply to himself under similar circumstances. During his 2008 presidential bid, the New York Times published a story alleging sexual misconduct with a female lobbyist. McCain fought it.

Why not allow Roy Moore the same consideration, Senator?