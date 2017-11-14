Maybe he'll do the wave with Raúl and Joanne, too

According to a program prepared for the independence activist -- the first after his release last May 17th -- , the award will be given to Lopez Rivera at the Jose Marti Memorial, located at Revolution Square in Havana.

We just learned that Oscar Lopez Rivera will be going to Cuba to receive special recognition or an award, as reported by a state newspaper in the island :

According to the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, ICAP, Lopez Rivera will assist in a political-cultural activity on Monday at the Havana entity that was host to many solidarity actions for his cause. The agenda also includes an exchange with students at the University of Havana’s Master Hall, visits to provinces and to the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in eastern Santiago de Cuba where he will visit the memorials that hold the remains of National Hero Jose Marti and the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro.

Isn't that sweet? President Obama opened the U.S. embassy and now Cuba invites a terrorist. You can't make this stuff up!

My guess is that President Obama got away with commuting his sentence because most Americans don't know who this man is or was.

His story started in 1974 when the FALN was a deadly domestic terror group based in the US, as we saw in Politico:

The FALN was responsible for over 130 bombings during this period, including the January 1975 explosion in Manhattan’s historic Fraunces Tavern, which killed four and wounded 63. In October of that year, it set off, all within the span of an hour, 10 bombs in three cities, causing nearly a million dollars in damage. In August 1977, the FALN set off a series of bombs in Manhattan, forcing 100,000 workers to evacuate their offices; one person was killed, and six were injured. In 1979, the group even threatened to blow up the Indian Point nuclear energy facility located north of New York City. It later sent a communiqué warning the U.S. to “remember … that you have never experienced war on your vitals and that you have many nuclear reactors.” In 1980, FALN members stormed the Carter-Mondale election headquarters in Chicago, and the George H.W. Bush campaign headquarters in New York, holding employees there hostage at gunpoint. In 1981, they plotted to kidnap President Reagan’s son Ron. Plainly, the group was deadly serious about its objectives—a free, independent and socialist Puerto Rico—and zealous in its pursuit of them.

And now this man is in Cuba being recognized as a friend of the revolution.

Maybe we will see a picture of Raul Castro, Lopez-Rivera, and Joanne Chesimard, the woman convicted of killing a New Jersey state trooper.

It's disgraceful but this is what happens when you open embassies and don't demand a thing from the anti-U.S. government that you are doing business with.

